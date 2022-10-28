Rihanna Dresses Up For Black Panther

Black Panther returns to our lives with Wakanda Forever, a new installment in the hit superhero franchise.

The film's premiere was held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California, and its cast walked the red carpet once again.

Fans turned up in big numbers, dressed up in creative outfits, and we bring you all the action here.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Rihanna made heads turn at the premiere when she arrived looking like a million bucks in a sequined Rick Owens gown.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The singer's beau A$AP Rocky was at her side, and simply couldn't get enough of her. The couple's son was born in May, and this is Rihanna's first public outing since then.

Photograph: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Cast member Daniel Kaluuya walks the red carpet.

Wakanda Forever is the long-delayed sequel to the 2018 Black Panther movie. The delay was largely due to the pandemic and the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role. Boseman died from colon cancer in 2020.

Photograph: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

'Everywhere I go around the world, people know me for Nakia,' Lupita Nyong'o said at the premiere.

Did you know that Lupita was directed by our very own Mira Nair in Queen Of Katwe? In fact, Lupita interned with Mira when Ms Nair, who turned 65 on October 15, was working on The Namesake.

Photograph: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

María Mercedes Coroy arrives for the premiere.

Photograph: Tommaso Boddi//Getty Images for Disney

The premiere saw fans dress up in their versions of Black Panther.

Photograph: Tommaso Boddi//Getty Images for Disney

Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler takes a picture with a fan.

Photograph: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Letitia Wright, whose Shuri plays an important role in the sequel, paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman by designing her outfit like the one he had worn to the 2018 Oscars.

Photograph: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Lake Bell, the voice of Black Widow in the animated series What If...?, stars in Black Panther.

Photograph: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Tenoch Huerta reportedly plays the antagonist in the film, as the leader of the Aztec-inspired underwater world, Talocan.

Photograph: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Say hello to Kumail Nanjiani at the premiere

Photograph: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Disney

Danai Gurira plays Okoye in the new film, and makes a pretty picture with the fans.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases on November 11.