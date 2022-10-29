Disha Looks WOW!

Tejasswi parties with Sussanne... Amala explores London... Mallika celebrates her birthday...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani turns the heat up a couple of notches and we aren’t complaining.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shares a beautiful black and white portrait of herself and very aptly captions it, ‘हसीनसितम.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Here’s Daisy Shah trying her best to blend in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash parties with birthday girl Sussanne Khan.

‘With this beautiful soul sister who only keeps getting younger… happy birthday love.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul, who recently celebrated her 31st birthday, explores London's nightlife.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

Rohit Roy and his wife Manasi spend the weekend visiting their daughter Kiara Bose Roy at the famed Brown University in Rhode Island, US.

‘Words cannot describe what I felt while posing with our daughter in front of the hallowed #vanwinklegates at Brown U!

Thank you for hosting this almost surreal weekend,’ writes the proud father.

Rohit’s elder brother Ronit Roy, on the other hand, is holidaying in Goa and can’t wait to explore the beach paradise on his bike.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Celina Jaitly/Instagram

Celina Jaitly, who is now based in Austria, is still feeling the sparkles of Diwali and says, ‘The darkness of the entire world cannot swallow the glow of even a single Diya.’

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash is enjoying her day out on her European holiday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

The fit and fabulous Mallika Sherawat spends some quiet time on the beach.

The actress is currently in India and celebrated her 46th birthday on October 24.