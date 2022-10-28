What's Vijay Varma's Biggest Obsession?

IMAGE: Vijay Varma has got an impressive collection of streetwear and sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Remember the lace shirt Vijay Varma wore to the GQ Best Dressed list?

Or the time he sported kohl-clad eyes and made a statement in a metal overlay jacket for the 15th anniversary showcase at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Arts (external link)?

Seeing his quirky sense of style, one could be forgiven for believing that Alia Bhatt's Darlings co-star is always immaculately dressed.

But that's not always the case, he confesses. "I'm not always well-dressed. You have to come see me in my home," Vijay grins, as he spills his style secrets.

Yet, he confesses to Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, "There's some thought that goes into my dressing. I have always taken interest in what I'm wearing and how I feel in it."

The actor has a weakness for sneakers and has one in every colour.

While people decide their shoes according to the clothes they're wearing, Vijay first decides the sneakers he plans to wear and then starts styling his outfit.

"I have a collection of sneakers that feature a wide colour palette. Sometimes I just need a pop of colour on me."

Vijay's interest in fashion sparked off after a trip to Rajasthan.

"When I visited my hometown in Rajasthan during summer, I saw some really well-dressed people.

"I was really impressed with the colours they were dressed in like rani pink, green and white.

"My imagination took off from there and yes, I was very influenced by what I saw in movies as well."

The actor's earliest fashion influence comes from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

"He looked killer in his white gangi and black pants."

And what's Vijay's style advice? "Be authentic. Be yourself.

"Nothing is more attractive and sexier than your true character.

"Be somebody who represents themselves fully."