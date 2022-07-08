Taapsee, Mithali Play A Mazedaar Game Of Cricket

On a dull rainy day, nothing can be cheerier than Taapsee Pannu's bright smile.

Dressed in a blue tee and black track pants, the actor was ready to take on the media at the Celebration Sports Club in Andheri, north west Mumbai.

No, it was not brickbats that she was aiming at them.

"Aaj koi shoot nahi karega (No one will shoot today)," she laughed instead. "Sab cricket khelenge (Everyone will play cricket)."

The event, part of the publicity for Shabaash Mithu, turned out to be quite the riot.

Taapsee was joined by cricket legend Mithali Raj, on whose inspiring life the film is based. Mithu, as Mithali is fondly known, is considered one of the world's finest women cricket players; she retired from all formats of the game on June 8.

The two stars were joined by the film's director, Srijit Mukherji, and its producer, Ajit Andhare.

The four teams were captained by Taapsee, Mitali, Srijit and Ajit, who each co-opted seven members of the media.

Here's how the 'tournament' went.

In the first match, Srijit's team beat Taapsee's.

In the second, Mithali's team showed Ajit and his team the door.

Guess who won the final, which took place between Srijit's and Mitali's teams?

Taapsee and Mithali show you just how the game is played with huge dollops of fun :)

More glimpses from the tournament:

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com. "Thank you for cheering us with that beautiful smile." "Yes, you're looking into my camera, Taapsee," says. "Thank you for cheering us with that beautiful smile."

When Taapsee enjoyed watching Hindustan Meri Jaan, Shabaash Mithu's new song that went live a few hours before the tournament.

If we could only overhear what tips Mithali was giving Taapsee...

Concentration, as Taapsee well knows, is the name of the game.

Mitali is quite good at spinning the ball too.

Ouch! That must have hurt. But the show goes on and Taapsee was instantly ready for the next ball.

No bat. No ball. So what does Taapsee do? Live commentary. She uses the mike to cheer the players and make sure everyone's having a good time.

PS: The finals were won by Srijit's team who beat the legendary Mithali.