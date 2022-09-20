Kriti's FUN Paris Holiday!

Kriti Sanon's holidaying in Paris. And she's turned into the typical, fun-loving tourist.

No holiday to Paris is complete without a visit to the Eiffel Tower. Kriti, too, starts with the mandatory picture.

The actor has interesting films in her kitty.

She has wrapped up Bhediya, opposite Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

She is currently busy with Adipurush, where her co-stars are Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

It's a precious family holiday for the busy actor and Kriti enjoys the glamorous city's night life with her parents, Geeta and Rahul, and sister Nupur.

Who do you become when you visit Disneyland? A kid once again :)

Rain dance, anyone?

BTW, that's beginning to look like Kriti's fave Disneyland pose.

She slips into an LBD for her visit to the Moulin Rouge.

Cool 'n' comfy again as she enjoys the Paris sun.

What's a holiday without fun pix?

Teaching Mummy to pout.

What's similar between Kriti and her dad? Their smile...