Why Does Kangana Want Lord Krishna's Blessings?

It's been your baby for a number of months. You've worked hard to make it what it is. And now, you know will have to show it to the world.

As much as you love what you have created, will the world love it just as much?

Every movie-maker, every star, every composer, every lyricist, every singer feels their heart beat just that tad bit faster as the time nears for them to share their creation with the world.

Kangana Ranaut is no different.

Her film, Emergency -- which sees her in the director's chair and as Indira Gandhi on the screen -- is complete and Kangana decided to seek divine blessings.

To this end, she visited the Shri Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan and the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Mathura.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Surrounded by her fans and tight security, Kangana prayed for her film's success.

Photograph: ANI Photo

When the crowd called out, 'Kanganaji, Radhe Radhe', the actress replied, 'Radhe Radhe'.

Photograph: ANI Photo

She wore a garland of lotus and marigold flowers around her neck.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana prays at the Shri Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Her family -- Mum Asha Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel, Rangoli's son Prithvi, their brother Akshit Ranaut, his wife Ritu, and her brother-in-law Ajay Chandel -- prayed with Kangana.