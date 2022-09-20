News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Why Does Kangana Want Lord Krishna's Blessings?

Why Does Kangana Want Lord Krishna's Blessings?

By Rediff Movies
September 20, 2022 12:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's been your baby for a number of months. You've worked hard to make it what it is. And now, you know will have to show it to the world.

As much as you love what you have created, will the world love it just as much?

Every movie-maker, every star, every composer, every lyricist, every singer feels their heart beat just that tad bit faster as the time nears for them to share their creation with the world.

Kangana Ranaut is no different.

Her film, Emergency -- which sees her in the director's chair and as Indira Gandhi on the screen -- is complete and Kangana decided to seek divine blessings.

To this end, she visited the Shri Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan and the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Mathura.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Surrounded by her fans and tight security, Kangana prayed for her film's success.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

When the crowd called out, 'Kanganaji, Radhe Radhe', the actress replied, 'Radhe Radhe'.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

She wore a garland of lotus and marigold flowers around her neck.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana prays at the Shri Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Her family -- Mum Asha Ranaut, sister Rangoli Chandel, Rangoli's son Prithvi, their brother Akshit Ranaut, his wife Ritu, and her brother-in-law Ajay Chandel -- prayed with Kangana.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Kangana A 'Flop' Actress?
Is Kangana A 'Flop' Actress?
Kangana: 'I have nothing to do with politics'
Kangana: 'I have nothing to do with politics'
Taking a peek into Kangana's life
Taking a peek into Kangana's life
IND vs AUS: How Kohli, Rohit can rewrite records
IND vs AUS: How Kohli, Rohit can rewrite records
Surplus liquidity slumps to Rs 3K cr on tax outflows
Surplus liquidity slumps to Rs 3K cr on tax outflows
Like Team India's One Blue Jersey?
Like Team India's One Blue Jersey?
DMK's deputy general secretary quits party, politics
DMK's deputy general secretary quits party, politics

More like this

Does Kangana Look Like Indira Gandhi?

Does Kangana Look Like Indira Gandhi?

Ambani, Bhagwat Pray At Guruvayur

Ambani, Bhagwat Pray At Guruvayur

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances