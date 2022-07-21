Bollywood's SUPER SOUTH DEBUTS

The success of southside films like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Pushpa: The Rise has resulted in audiences getting more receptive towards watching stars from this industry in Hindi films.

Joginder Tuteja takes a look at south stars who will make their Bollywood debut soon.

Vijay Deverakonda

Liger

IMAGE: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Liger is directed by Telugu film-maker Puri Jagannadh, who is producing it along with Karan Johar and Charmee Kaur.

Vijay became a household name after Arjun Reddy's super success.

In Liger, he plays a boxer, with Ananya Panday as his leading lady, and one expects him to land a deadly punch at the box office.

This will be the first major star launch for a south actor on a pan-India level and one has to credit Karan Johar for that.

Nayanthara

Jawan

IMAGE: Director Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi at Nayanthara's wedding with Vignesh Shivan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Shivan/Instagram

Nayanthara is the reigning superstar in Tamil movies and has finally decided to make her Bollywood debut at age 37 in Jawan, with Shah Rukh Khan as her co-star.

With Director Atlee calling the shots, one can expect Nayanthara to deliver yet another powerful performance.

Vijay Sethupathi

Jawan, Merry Christmas

IMAGE: From Left: Producer Sanjay Routray, Vijay Sethupathi, Director Sriram Raghavan, Katrina Kaif and Producer Ramesh Taurani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Jawan will see the Bollywood debut of yet another powerful performer, Vijay Sethupathi.

The actor has been making inroads amongst the pan-India audience for a while now and if Master was the trailer, he was even deadlier in Vikram.

Vijay, who made a huge impression in Vikram Vedha, plays the antagonist opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

He will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, opposite Katrina Kaif.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Dinesh Vijan's next

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha made her Bollywood debut in the Pratik Babbar starrer Ekk Deewana Tha (2012), where she was seen in a special appearance.

The film featured Amy Jackson, who had also crossed over to Hindi films after making a career in the south.

When Samantha made a splash in the thriller Web series The Family Man 2, followed by an item song in Pushpa: The Rise, it was only a matter of when Bollywood would sign her for a movie.

Sam will be seen in Dinesh Vijan's next production, where she will star opposite Ayushmann Khurranna.

Naga Chaitanya

Laal Singh Chaddha

IMAGE: Naga Chaitanya on the Laal Singh Chaddha set with co-actor Aamir Khan, Producer Kiran Rao and Photographer Atul Kasbekar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Naga Chaitanya/Instagram

Naga Chaitanya will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Nag plays the scene-stealing part played by Gary Sinise in Forrest Gump, which Laal Singh Chaddha is based on.

Rashmika Mandanna

Mission Majnu, Goodbye





IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna prepares for Mission Majnu..

Below: With Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika's popularity has risen really quickly.

While her south films on OTT gave her pan-India visibility, Pushpa: The Rise's super success made Rashmika arguably the best known Bollyqood debutant from south side movies.

Rashmika has already completed Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotraand Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan.

Priyamani

Maidaan, Jawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyamani/Instagram

Priyamani has been around for a while, but hasn't seen a proper launch in Bollywood.

She was first seen in Mani Ratnam's Raavan, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Later, she was introduced by Ram Gopal Varma in Rakht Charitra, which went unnoticed.

Her item number One Two Three Four in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express became popular but she did not sign many Hindi films apart from Ateet, which released on OTT during the pandemic.

The Family Man finally got her the attention she really deserves.

Now, Priyamani has a leading role in Maidaan opposite Ajay Devgn.

She will also be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.