Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Vijay Deverakonda The Next Action Superstar?

Is Vijay Deverakonda The Next Action Superstar?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 21, 2022 12:20 IST
Liger looks a massy entertainer with high-octane action sequences, observes Namrata Thakker.

Puri Jagannadh's Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, is one of this year's most highly anticipated releases.

After all, Vijay D is making his big Bollywood debut in Liger.

There's a lot of curiosity around Vijay and Ananya's chemistry: Will they live up to the hype?

Well, the trailer certainly belongs to Mr Deverakonda as well as to Ramya Krishnan and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

 

A rap song plays throughout the video and tells us about Vijay's character and why he's called Liger.

The idea of having a song played in the background, unraveling the story about the lead character is not only refreshing, but also effective.

Kudos to the team and Puri Jagannadh for giving us an unconventional trailer.

The story revolves around a talented boxer who stutters. He also falls in love, but for some reason, things go haywire and his love (Ananya) doesn't want him in her life.

Vijay makes a solid impression in his action avatar. He is sleek and fabulous in all the action scenes and though he doesn't have many dialogues, the one where he screams and professes his love will give you goosebumps.

Ananya does not get much screen time in the trailer. She looks pretty and that's about it.

The trailer ends on a high note as we see Mike Tyson, the former world heaveweight champion, making an intriguing appearance.

There's mystery around Tyson's relationship with Liger.

Tyson's wicked laugh is such a tease, it leaves you wanting for more.

Liger releases in theatres on August 25.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
