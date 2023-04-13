When Hema Malini Made Mumbai's Day

Hema Malini surprised Mumbai commuters when she took the Metro one fine day to travel to the far flung north suburb of Dahisar.

It was her first Metro experience and the MP from Mathura recounted it with pictures and videos on her social media.

Describing it as a 'wonderful, pleasurable experience', Hemaji posed happily with her fellow commuters, making their day.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram

She also posted a video of her way back home from the Metro to Juhu, northwest Mumbai, where she lives, in an autorickshaw and said she 'enjoyed herself thoroughly'.

If only politicians were so fuss-free and used public transport instead of holding up Mumbai's already jammed roads with their convoys.