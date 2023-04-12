News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Hema Malini Takes The Mumbai Metro

Hema Malini Takes The Mumbai Metro

Source: ANI
April 12, 2023 10:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With Mumbai reeling under heavy traffic, commuters have been seen opting to travel by the Metro.

Our celebrities are also ditching their luxury cars and picking public transportation.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, actor-turned-politician Hema Malini was spotted travelling in the Mumbai Metro.

 

Taking to social media, she shares her experience of travelling in the Metro.

It takes her two hours to reach Dahisar, north Mumbai, by car, so she decided to take the Metro instead for quicker travel time.

'I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr,' Hemaji -- the MP from Mathura -- writes.

 

On the same day, Hema Malini also travelled by an autorickshaw.

Talking about the rickshaw ride, she wrote, 'After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes!'

'All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
SRK, AB, Rekha Bond Over Bandage!
SRK, AB, Rekha Bond Over Bandage!
Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!
Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!
What Salman Has In Common With Yogi
What Salman Has In Common With Yogi
Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness referendum
Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness referendum
Coming Soon! Apple's First India Store
Coming Soon! Apple's First India Store
MI's prospects brighten with Rohit's return to form
MI's prospects brighten with Rohit's return to form
Warner's leadership woes continue despite best effort
Warner's leadership woes continue despite best effort

More like this

Step Inside Sonam's Delhi Home

Step Inside Sonam's Delhi Home

Twinkle's Love Tip, Just For You!

Twinkle's Love Tip, Just For You!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances