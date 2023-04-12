Ram Charan Takes Wife Upasana For A Babymoon

Manushi explores London... Vaani visits Varanasi... It's Ibrahim vs Tim Tim...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

After enjoying their baby shower in Dubai, Ram Charan and his Upasana Kamineni Konidela spend quality time in the Maldives.

The couple is expecting their first child in July.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar just can't get enough of her evening walks in London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor visits the Sarnath temple in Varanasi and says, 'A day well spent at the most tranquil & enlightened Sarnath temple. As Buddha says without inner peace, outer peace is impossible.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher shares a beautiful close-up shot from her Maldives vacay and asks, 'What's up? Long time no sea.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The Khan brothers Ibrahim and Taimur show off their abs.

So, who wins this round?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta explores a quaint little cafe in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan serves us some skincare goals with her no-make, no-filter, selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma looks chic in denims and cropped leather jacket as she jets off.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

For Jasmin Bhasin, absolute happiness is snuggling with her fur buddy.