News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Ram Charan Takes Wife Upasana For A Babymoon

Ram Charan Takes Wife Upasana For A Babymoon

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 12, 2023 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manushi explores London... Vaani visits Varanasi... It's Ibrahim vs Tim Tim...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

After enjoying their baby shower in Dubai, Ram Charan and his Upasana Kamineni Konidela spend quality time in the Maldives.

The couple is expecting their first child in July.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar just can't get enough of her evening walks in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor visits the Sarnath temple in Varanasi and says, 'A day well spent at the most tranquil & enlightened Sarnath temple. As Buddha says without inner peace, outer peace is impossible.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher shares a beautiful close-up shot from her Maldives vacay and asks, 'What's up? Long time no sea.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The Khan brothers Ibrahim and Taimur show off their abs.

So, who wins this round?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta explores a quaint little cafe in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan serves us some skincare goals with her no-make, no-filter, selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma looks chic in denims and cropped leather jacket as she jets off.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

For Jasmin Bhasin, absolute happiness is snuggling with her fur buddy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
SRK, AB, Rekha Bond Over Bandage!
SRK, AB, Rekha Bond Over Bandage!
Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!
Watch Salman Spill Everyone's Secrets!
Step Inside Sonam's Delhi Home
Step Inside Sonam's Delhi Home
Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness referendum
Uzbekistan invites India's EC to witness referendum
Coming Soon! Apple's First India Store
Coming Soon! Apple's First India Store
MI's prospects brighten with Rohit's return to form
MI's prospects brighten with Rohit's return to form
Warner's leadership woes continue despite best effort
Warner's leadership woes continue despite best effort

More like this

Sonakshi's 'Almost Perfect' Day In London

Sonakshi's 'Almost Perfect' Day In London

What Salman Has In Common With Yogi

What Salman Has In Common With Yogi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances