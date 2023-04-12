Ram Charan Takes Wife Upasana For A Babymoon

Manushi explores London... Vaani visits Varanasi... It's Ibrahim vs Tim Tim...
After enjoying their baby shower in Dubai, Ram Charan and his Upasana Kamineni Konidela spend quality time in the Maldives.
The couple is expecting their first child in July.
Manushi Chillar just can't get enough of her evening walks in London.
Vaani Kapoor visits the Sarnath temple in Varanasi and says, 'A day well spent at the most tranquil & enlightened Sarnath temple. As Buddha says without inner peace, outer peace is impossible.'
Saiyami Kher shares a beautiful close-up shot from her Maldives vacay and asks, 'What's up? Long time no sea.'
The Khan brothers Ibrahim and Taimur show off their abs.
So, who wins this round?
Sayani Gupta explores a quaint little cafe in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.
Hina Khan serves us some skincare goals with her no-make, no-filter, selfie.
Nia Sharma looks chic in denims and cropped leather jacket as she jets off.
For Jasmin Bhasin, absolute happiness is snuggling with her fur buddy.