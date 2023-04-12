News
'Bachchansaab wants to get back to shoots but...'

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 12, 2023 14:12 IST
'One cannot take risks at his age.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

There is still time before Amitabh Bachchan returns to film shoots.

Last week, he did step out to shoot for an ad for the first time since his rib injury a month ago, but it was a long-standing commitment that Mr Bachchan felt he needed to fulfill.

As far as resuming the shoot for Nag Ashwin's Project K in Hyderabad is concerned, this may not happen immediately.

"Bachchansaab wants to get back to normal shooting asap, but the healing process is slow. One cannot take risks at his age," a family friend tells Subhash K Jha.

 

Bachchan, who turns 81 six months from now, on October 11, had signed Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84 just before the injury, but his dates are yet to be locked in.

Section 84 also stars Nimrat Kaur, who said, 'To be immortalised on screen between action and cut with Mr Amitabh Bachchan is what this city has given to a small town girl with a very big dream. Gratitude to Ribhu Dasgupta for this supernal opportunity to collaborate on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life. Let the sleepless nights begin!'

SUBHASH K JHA
