'When Children See I Am Alive, They Hug Me'

IMAGE: Vineet Kumar Singh in Chhaava. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vineet Kumar Singh/Instagram

Chhaava has entered the Rs 300 Crore Club, and with that, has become the first big hit of 2025.

Vineet Kumar Singh plays the poet Kavi Kalash in the film, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's loyal friend, who dies with him in the end.

The actor admits this is a dream run for him, and tells Subhash K Jha, "People are approaching me in a very different way. They are meeting me as if I am have just taken birth as an actor."

How has Chhaava changed your life?

I have never experienced anything like this even though I have been a part of the Indian film industry for around 23 years.

Even when Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz came in 2017, where I played the lead, I did not experience anything like this.

Der aaye durust aaye?

Jee. I have been working continuously. I have hardly had four hours of sleep in the last few days because I was shooting day and night.

I was in Hyderabad and then after finishing the night shift, I came to Mumbai.

I'm busy with things here because The Superboys of Malegaon is releasing on February 28.

The shooting of Jaat is also going on.

IMAGE: Vineet Kumar Singh in Chhaava. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vineet Kumar Singh/Instagram

What changes have you noticed since Chhaava?

People are approaching me in a very different way. They are meeting me as if I am have just taken birth as an actor.

I have no words to describe my feelings. I am yet to process my feelings.

What was your initial reaction when you were offered the role of Kavi Kalash?

I immediately knew it was very special.

I felt while reading the script that yes, this film will touch people's hearts.

When I reached towards the climax, that film had charged me very emotionally. The culmination of the friendship that we get to see in the film, how Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and poet Kalashji's friendship reaches a different level...

When, according to you, did their friendship reach a turning point?

It was when Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj told my character Kalash that you should immediately leave for Raigadh, so that there would be someone who could protect the values that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had given of Hindutva Swarajya.

But even after getting that opportunity, poet Kalash chose to stay with Maharaj.

He knew that staying with Chhatrapati Sambhaji means embracing death, what can be more valuable than that in the world?

IMAGE: Vineet Kumar Singh in Chhaava. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vineet Kumar Singh/Instagram

Tell us about the stunning climax of the film.

The brief that Laxman (Utekar, Director) sir gave to us was that a lot of people must gather in a small space, so small weapons are used in the beginning.

The fight starts with small weapons.

It is a very close fight; in the space where normally six people can stand, there about 40 people there. There was no space to breathe.

It is an emotionally-charged fight. This was a fight for the honour and prestige of the Maratha Empire and our characters were ready for whatever sacrifices they have to make in it.

The choreography was in keeping with the tense mood.

Action Director Parvez Shaikh and his team designed the action similar to the fight that happened in real life.

It started at night when Aurangzeb's army attacked, and went on till morning. There were 150 people here and around 5,000 people came.

The combat goes into a very spiritual state. The fact that there is a scene of poetry... it's not just words, it's coming from the soul. We were shooting in a trance.

IMAGE: Vineet Kumar Singh in Chhaava. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vineet Kumar Singh/Instagram

Your character's loyalty is being hailed as exemplary.

We had a feeling that people will accept this film but I did not think it would be such a big hit.

When I visit theatres, I feel people have adopted me.

When children see that I am alive, they come and hug me, they cling to me.

People cry and hug me like one of their own.

At the airport, some people held me like a mother holds her child's cheeks.

I have never experienced these kinds of things.

I am enjoying it.

It seems like a dream because for so many years, after so many attempts, I felt now it will happen, now it will happen... but maybe it was written to happen with this film.

Will your forthcoming projects live up the newly-triggered expectations?

I understand expectations from me are high, so I am ready to accept this responsibility.

I will experiment and challenge myself to do some new things like this historical film.

I had never done it before. I didn't even have a picture in which I could be seen in such a getup; there was no reference point.

I am very grateful to Utekar sir and casting director Vaibhav Vishant for selecting me. I am very grateful to Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan, Pooja Vijan and the entire team for selecting me.

Laxman sir did not even audition me for this.