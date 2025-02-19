'Yes, I Did Feel Uncomfortable'

'Four days before the shoot, I cut down my water intake to just one litre per day, eliminated salt and carbs, and focused solely on protein.'

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam in Dhoom Dhaam.

Yami Gautam says she's "not docile" in real life, and enjoys playing her feisty character in Dhoom Dhaam.

Her co-star in the thriller, Pratik Gandhi, plays her polar opposite. He's timid and non-confrontational but when put to the test, stands up for his partner.

He also strips at a strip club, when the need arises!

"The entire film unfolds in a single night, and we shot for 45 nights straight. That part was more of a nightmare," Pratik tells Subhash K Jha.

Dhoom Dhaam is a fun watch. Was it just as fun to shoot?

It was absolute madness.

The kind of bizarre situations the newlywed couple, played by Yami Gautam and I, find themselves in over the course of one night is something I could never have imagined.

The entire film unfolds in a single night, and we shot for 45 nights straight.

That part was more of a nightmare.

IMAGE: Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in Dhoom Dhaam.

What was your first reaction to the script?

My initial reaction was that it's a fun, entertaining ride, but what intrigued me most was that the protagonist isn't the typical alpha male hero. That was a key factor in my decision to take on the role and shape it in a way that felt authentic and relatable.

We often come across people in real life who prefer to avoid conflicts, steer clear of fights and de-escalate situations rather than confront them head-on.

To me, they are the true heroes in their own way.

Is that how you played your character Veer?

I envisioned my character within that perspective -- someone who consciously avoids aggression yet becomes a pillar of support and a safety net for his partner.

I always read a script but I also look forward to the narration because that's where you truly understand the director's vision.

The words a director uses beyond the written script reveal a lot about how they visualise a scene.

In a situational comedy, even though everything is on paper, the approach to a particular moment can be executed in multiple ways.

As a team, we fine-tuned those nuances before each shot, ensuring it aligned with the film's tone.

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam in Dhoom Dhaam.

Yami Gautam and you are in almost every frame together. How was she as a partner-in-crime?

Yami is incredibly secure and professional when it comes to her craft.

She possesses a unique ability to objectively analyse her role and performance, even while being fully immersed in a scene.

This awareness allows for an immediate sense of whether the comedic beats are landing, the jokes are eliciting the right reactions, and whether the audience will grasp the intended nuances.

We worked closely on most scenes, fine-tuning our performances and reactions to ensure seamless storytelling.

Yes, we share nearly every frame, sometimes even bound together by handcuffs! In that sense, we were connected both literally and figuratively throughout the film.

How much preparation went into that strip act?

The scene comes at a pivotal moment when Koyal (Yami Gautam) has a revelation about Veer.

It subtly highlights how society tends to judge at face value rather than waiting to discover a person's true self.

Physically, I've always been lean but never particularly defined.

I was given a specific brief for this scene, so I followed a strict three-month regime, high protein intake and rigorous workouts.

Four days before the shoot, I cut down my water intake to just one litre per day, eliminated salt and carbs, and focused solely on protein. By the time we shot the scene, I was just waiting for it to be over, so I could finally drink water again!

It felt like I hadn't had a proper sip in days.

IMAGE: Scenes from Dhoom Dhaam.

Our films often objectify women. How did it feel having the tables turned?

Why should it feel odd?

We never questioned it when women were objectified, it was just accepted.

But when I had to do it, yes, I did feel uncomfortable, which only made me realise how women must feel in such situations.

You seem at ease in both serious and comic roles. Which do you enjoy more?

For me, it all starts with the script. If it excites me, I'm in.

Then, I look at the director because his vision shapes everything.

The thrill of acting is that you can become anyone. It's liberating!

That ease comes with experience, especially from the stage, where you learn to mold yourself into a character. The greater the variety of roles, the more fun it is to bring them to life.

IMAGE: The Phule poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Gandhi/Instagram

From a strip club in Dhoom Dham to satyagraha in a new Gandhi bio-series. Quite a shift, don't you think?

Oh, absolutely! It's been quite the journey.

And along the way, I'm making a pit stop as an educator in Phule!