News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » What's Tamannaah Waiting For?

What's Tamannaah Waiting For?

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 29, 2024 05:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Har Har Mahadev says Raveena. Sanya-Sunidhi's Green Day...Manasi looks stunning...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia doesn't look anything like her character in her new film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar that starts streaming on Netflix from November 29, but we aren't complaining.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

'The light was good... I made the most of it,' says Pooja Hegde.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'27 year old AF is a true menace and she loves it,' says Alaya F.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Green Day is here, and we didn't even know it!

What are Sanya Malhotra and Sunidhi Chauhan collaborating on?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia hosts the Indian Sports Honours awards and writes, 'Now that was fun... took my little world to work with me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Manasi Parekh, who will be seen next in the film, Jab Khuli Kitaab along with Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia, looks stunning in a black gown.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani takes time off with Chi Chi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'Har Har Mahadev! My 11th Jyotirling, Rasha's 10th,' says Raveena Tandon sharing a picture with daughter Rasha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol and son Yug celebrate their dog's birthday. and she writes, 'Four arms four paws and one giant hug.. happy 2nd birthday to my doggy baby.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey looks classy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
When Keerthy Suresh Will Marry
When Keerthy Suresh Will Marry
Aditi-Siddharth's Stunning Wedding Album
Aditi-Siddharth's Stunning Wedding Album
'At 88, It's Difficult To Get Roles...'
'At 88, It's Difficult To Get Roles...'
What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?
What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?
Parl proceedings washed out for third straight day
Parl proceedings washed out for third straight day
Hemant Soren: The tumultuous rise of the youngest CM
Hemant Soren: The tumultuous rise of the youngest CM
'I really enjoy watching Virat Kohli'
'I really enjoy watching Virat Kohli'
More like this
Rashmika's Heart Is 'Happy Happy'!
Rashmika's Heart Is 'Happy Happy'!
When Will Zainab-Akhil Wed?
When Will Zainab-Akhil Wed?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances