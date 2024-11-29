What's Tamannaah Waiting For?

Har Har Mahadev says Raveena. Sanya-Sunidhi's Green Day...Manasi looks stunning...
Tamannaah Bhatia doesn't look anything like her character in her new film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar that starts streaming on Netflix from November 29, but we aren't complaining.
'The light was good... I made the most of it,' says Pooja Hegde.
'27 year old AF is a true menace and she loves it,' says Alaya F.
Green Day is here, and we didn't even know it!
What are Sanya Malhotra and Sunidhi Chauhan collaborating on?
Neha Dhupia hosts the Indian Sports Honours awards and writes, 'Now that was fun... took my little world to work with me.'
Manasi Parekh, who will be seen next in the film, Jab Khuli Kitaab along with Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia, looks stunning in a black gown.
Disha Patani takes time off with Chi Chi.
'Har Har Mahadev! My 11th Jyotirling, Rasha's 10th,' says Raveena Tandon sharing a picture with daughter Rasha.
Kajol and son Yug celebrate their dog's birthday. and she writes, 'Four arms four paws and one giant hug.. happy 2nd birthday to my doggy baby.'
Shalini Pandey looks classy.
