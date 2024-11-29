What's Tamannaah Waiting For?

Har Har Mahadev says Raveena. Sanya-Sunidhi's Green Day...Manasi looks stunning...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia doesn't look anything like her character in her new film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar that starts streaming on Netflix from November 29, but we aren't complaining.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

'The light was good... I made the most of it,' says Pooja Hegde.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'27 year old AF is a true menace and she loves it,' says Alaya F.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Green Day is here, and we didn't even know it!

What are Sanya Malhotra and Sunidhi Chauhan collaborating on?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia hosts the Indian Sports Honours awards and writes, 'Now that was fun... took my little world to work with me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

Manasi Parekh, who will be seen next in the film, Jab Khuli Kitaab along with Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia, looks stunning in a black gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani takes time off with Chi Chi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'Har Har Mahadev! My 11th Jyotirling, Rasha's 10th,' says Raveena Tandon sharing a picture with daughter Rasha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol and son Yug celebrate their dog's birthday. and she writes, 'Four arms four paws and one giant hug.. happy 2nd birthday to my doggy baby.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Pandey/Instagram

Shalini Pandey looks classy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com