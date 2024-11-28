Rashmika's Heart Is 'Happy Happy'!

Mrunal becomes a bride... Tamannaah promotes her new film... Subbaraju gets hitched, finally!
Rashmika Mandanna is busy promoting her next big release, Pushpa: The Rule, and writes, 'Hey Guys, Today I am in Kochi. And coming to Kochi always makes my heart so happy, happy. Thank you my loves. Your love feels so pure and nice and I get engulfed in it fully. Always.'
This wedding season, Mrunal Thakur transforms into a South Indian bride, and shows us the wonders of the Kanjeevaram sari by Taneira.
Malavika Mohanan is in the mood for vintage.
Tamannaah Bhatia promotes her new film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, which co-stars Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Sheirgill and Divya Dutta. It will stream on Netflix from November 29.
Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in black.
Raashii Khanna is a 'serial poser.'
Huma Qureshi, gorgeous as always.
Baahubali: The Conclusion actor Subbaraju, 47, gets married and writes, 'Hitched finally!!!'
Hansika Motwani visits Disneyland.
As the shooting of Housefull 5 nears the end, the entire cast takes a picture and captions it, 'Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey!'
Row 1, left to right: Director Tarun Mansukhani, Jackie Shroff, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar.
Row 2: Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Akshay Kumar.
Row 3: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma.
Row 4: Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Chunky Pandey.
Row 5: Nikitin Dheer, Ranjeet, Johnny Lever.
Housefull 5 will release in theatres on June 6, 2025.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com