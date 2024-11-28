Rashmika's Heart Is 'Happy Happy'!

Mrunal becomes a bride... Tamannaah promotes her new film... Subbaraju gets hitched, finally!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna is busy promoting her next big release, Pushpa: The Rule, and writes, 'Hey Guys, Today I am in Kochi. And coming to Kochi always makes my heart so happy, happy. Thank you my loves. Your love feels so pure and nice and I get engulfed in it fully. Always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

This wedding season, Mrunal Thakur transforms into a South Indian bride, and shows us the wonders of the Kanjeevaram sari by Taneira.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan is in the mood for vintage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia promotes her new film Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, which co-stars Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Sheirgill and Divya Dutta. It will stream on Netflix from November 29.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon looks gorgeous in black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna is a 'serial poser.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi, gorgeous as always.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subbaraju/Instagram

Baahubali: The Conclusion actor Subbaraju, 47, gets married and writes, 'Hitched finally!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani visits Disneyland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nadiadwala Grandson/Instagram

As the shooting of Housefull 5 nears the end, the entire cast takes a picture and captions it, 'Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey!'

Row 1, left to right: Director Tarun Mansukhani, Jackie Shroff, Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar.

Row 2: Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Akshay Kumar.

Row 3: Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma.

Row 4: Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Chunky Pandey.

Row 5: Nikitin Dheer, Ranjeet, Johnny Lever.

Housefull 5 will release in theatres on June 6, 2025.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com