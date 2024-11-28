'At 88, It's Difficult To Get Roles...'

'If I got more work, I would do even more! Recently, I did the Tanishq ad.'

IMAGE: Shubha Khote. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Balsaver

Forget the clichéd paradox about a clown hiding tears behind a smile. Shubha Khote is one comedienne, who has laughter constantly bubbling within herself and gives constant expression to her 'Don't worry be happy' worldview.

Now in her late 80s, the veteran comic actress, who has been part of memorable films like Seema, Paying Guest, Chhoti Bahen, Anari, Golmaal and Ek Duuje Ke Liye, still lives and laughs to the fullest.

In this two-part interview, Shubha Khote tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor Dinesh Raheja, "In life, I take things as they come. I don't worry too much. Dekha jayega. And I laugh a lot. I can look out to the window, see the birds doing something funny, and find it amusing."

If may ask, how old are you?

I am 88 years old now. And maze mein as always.

That makes you our oldest actress working presently! You have spent your 80s doing films (Double XL, Toilet: A Love Story), television (Spy Bahu) and numerous ads (Amul Chhas, Vikram Tea). What are your thoughts on this unusual longevity?

If I got more work, I would do even more!

Recently, I did the Tanishq ad.

Unfortunately, at this age, it is difficult to get roles. I keep working because I am fit. I love acting, that is my relaxation.

Is it awkward when everyone is much younger than you on the sets?

When they take my blessings, I feel old. Otherwise, I don't feel old (laughs).

IMAGE: Shubha Khote in Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

Today, you are our link to the Golden Age of Hindi Cinema of the 1950s and 1960s. What is your assessment of those days?

The film world was much smaller then; there were not too many artistes. It was like a family.

After every silver jubilee, there would be a party and we would meet up.

Looking back, I have so many happy memories. I worked peacefully from 9 to 6 and got good roles with the best directors.

Thanks to my father, I had a stage background so I never feared acting, no matter who was cast opposite me.

I adored Dilip Kumar but unfortunately, I never worked with him.

Rajsaab (Kapoor) was very friendly because Anari was shot at RK Studios which was like working at his house.

Dev Anand was very polished but I disliked working in Paying Guest with him because I hated playing a negative role.

Somehow, you were funny-negative. In Ek Duuje Ke Liye, when you huffed and puffed up the steps to pursue your daughter Rati Agnihotri, it evoked laughter.

People thought I really couldn't climb those steps whereas I was fit then. That was acting! (Laughs).

IMAGE: Shubha Khote in Seema.

You have a ready laugh. In your first film Seema (1955), you sing Baat Baat Mein Rootho Na, Apne Aap Ko Koso Na. Would you say you have followed the same philosophy in life?

Absolutely. My favourite line from the song is: Tum Jo Hanse Toh Hans Degi Duniya, Rona Padega Akele.

In life, I take things as they come.

I don't worry too much. Dekha jayega.

I laugh a lot. I can look out to the window, see the birds doing something funny, and find it amusing.

I believe laughter helps you live longer.

I am proof of that!

In Hindi cinema, a comedienne is a rarity, and you are even more unique because you didn't rely on a physical trait to draw laughs.

That is why I came to films.

My aim was not to become a heroine, but to become a comedian.

There was no other comedienne, so there was very little competition.

IMAGE: Nutan, Shubha Khote and Dev Anand in Paying Guest.

Also exceptional for the 1950s was that you were a sportswoman and a graduate from Wilson College when you made your debut with Seema.

I finished my college studies in English Literature with French when Amiya Chakraborty saw photographs of mine and cast me in Seema.

It helped that I was a national level cyclist and the story required my character to chase a thief on a cycle.

But I suffered a very bad accident while shooting that sequence.

In those days, Mumbai's Linking Road was being constructed and I fell on the gravel.

The complete left side of my face was badly injured but fortunately, I recovered fast.

I have had seven major accidents in my career and that is not counting the dozens of aches and sprains.

Did you give up on sports after films?

My last race was on the day Seema was premiered.

I won the race and then dressed up for the premiere.

Before I could lose, I gave up (laughs).

IMAGE: Feroz Khan, Shubha Khote and Sunil Dutt on the Didi poster.

After Seema's success, you were romantically paired opposite Sunil Dutt in Didi and you sing the famous Tum Mujhe Bhool Bhi Jao Toh Yeh Haq Hai Tumko.

Yes, that is a very popular song, but people don't know it was filmed on me.

You liked being made to look beautiful on screen?

I never bothered about my looks.

Acting was more important for me.

I remember I had 104 degree fever yet I went and shot for Champakali.

Did Nutan and you grow friendly after film-makers cast you two repeatedly in Seema, Paying Guest and Anari?

We became very close friends. On the sets, we would share our dabbas while chattering away in Marathi.

She became my friend, philosopher and guide and would help me with my makeup if the makeup man was not available.

I have stayed at her house in Chembur (suburban Mumbai).