What's Sunny Flaunting?

Kangana starts promoting Emergency... Shriya spends time with her daughter... Amala is Pongal-ready...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone shows off some serious jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut begins the promotions of her much-delayed film, Emergency, which will release on January 17.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul gets ready for Pongal with son Ilai: 'Wishing all my lovely followers a joyful Pongal. In our family, we celebrate Pongal by traditional dish and home with colorful kolams. It's a time for togetherness and gratitude.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

With Baby John behind her, Keerthy Suresh is on her honeymoon with husband Antony Thattil in Phuket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Warrier/Instagram

'Had the most peaceful getaway at this beautiful property.

Everything about the place felt so surreal.

I was living my own Hollywood holiday movie.

Everything from the aesthetically pleasing stay to the impeccable hospitality is worth a mention.

So,thank you @hobbiton_kodai for having us!!

PS: Lack of network connection was definitely a boon,' writes Priya Prakash Varrier. who is holidaying in Kodaikanal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

'Such a big difference between being strong and looking strong. This year I'm going for the real thing,' says Hrithik Roshan, who turns 51 on January 10.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

'Took this a day after I recovered from dengue fever,' Tiger Shroff's post follows Hrithik's.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Guess where Sanjana Sanghi is holidaying?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran makes cute memories with daughter Radha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra dances his way to the New Year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

Warina Hussain says hello from Jaipur.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com