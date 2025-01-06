'Deva Is Paisa Vasool'

'For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film.'

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani, Afsar Dayatar, Mayur Sanap report from the Deva trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor in Deva.

It looks like Shahid Kapoor has done it again!

The actor is set to bowl everyone over in another power-packed role with Deva.

After unveiling the teaser, the actor met up with fans at the open air venue of the Carter road amphitheatre in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

The action thriller has Shahid playing a trigger-happy cop who can ace the bullet fires and dance moves.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Fans crowd around for a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor.

For a long time, says Shahid, people have been asking him to do a 'massy film' and Deva is his response.

"Deva is a piece of my heart. For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film. So for me, this is that next step in my journey," Shahid says.

"It's been probably my most challenging film. There is so much in the character which I don't want to reveal. All I can say is that paisa vasool picture hain, bohot mazaa aayega."

VIDEO: 'You all have Deva inside you'

The film is helmed by Director Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like Mumbai Police, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Salute.

Andrrews, who turns 50th today, January 6, was present at the event with wife Ancy, and called Deva his dream project which came to fruition only after Shahid agreed to do the film.

VIDEO: 'Deva is my victory'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Producers Umesh Bansal and Siddharth Roy Kapur flank Director Roshan Andrrews and Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid said the film juxtaposes the dynamic nature of Mumbai and his character Deva is the reflection of the city.

"We shot the entire film in Mumbai. Deva's madness is Mumbai's madness. The character's name is Dev but there's an 'A' in his name," he says.

"There are two types of animals within everyone. There is a deva in us and there is an asur in us too. This film is about seeing two personalities in one character. Mumbai is also like that. It's very beautiful and there are some edgy things as well. That is what makes Mumbai so special. We had to share it with the junta. This film is for them," declares Shahid.

Deva arrives in theatres on January 31.