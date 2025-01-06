'Akshay Kumar Is Our Thanos'

'The uniform really makes you feel powerful.'

Rediff.com's Mayur Sanap, Hitesh Harisinghani, Afsar Dayatar report from the Sky Force trailer launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya at the Sky Force trailer launch.

The new year begins for Akshay Kumar with Sky Force, which brings him back to his patriotic high jinks.

Akshay and debutant Veer Pahariya joined Producers Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, Jyoti Deshpande and Director duo Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur to launch the trailer for their film.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Akshay Kumar at the Sky Force trailer launch.

"My father was in army, so it is in built within me. The uniform really makes you feel powerful. I donned the navy officer uniform in Rustom and have played army and cop roles before. Sky Force is special because I am wearing the air force uniform for the first time," says Akshay.

The superstar opened up on his not so great streak at the 2024 box office. Films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein failed to generate any buzz, with only his cameos in Stree 2 and Singham Again being the two exceptions.

"It's not that it has happened for the first time in my career. It has happened before too. The best part is you keep on working hard. That is what I tell myself or if anyone talks to me about it. I say the same thing that you have to keep working hard," asserts Akshay.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Veer Pahariya, Akshay Kumar and Dinesh Vijan.

Sky Force is about India's 'first and deadliest airstrike' on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 War and features Akshay and Veer as IAF pilots.

When a reporter asks Akshay if there was any feeling of insecurity while working with young talents like Veer, the actor says he prefers to stay true to the film and not worry about the rest.

"I don't have any fear. This film required him (Veer) and he got the part," Akshay adds.

"We have to be true to the film, nothing else. If the film requires somebody new, why not? Let me tell you, the film is about him. You have just seen the trailer and I like the whole film, love the screenplay, that's why I took part in it. It's not about what is my role, it's only that the film is good and that's why I am in it."

VIDEO: Akshay Kumar talks about his dry spell at the box office...

Veer mentions he was given the acting opportunity with Sky Force after having worked at Maddock Films for four years as an assistant director.

While introducing Veer on stage, Akshay fondly predicts that the newcomer has a "great future" in the industry.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Veer Pahariya and Akshay Kumar.

"Akshay sir was so kind and welcoming that he broke the ice in one second. From then on, we became great friends. He became an elder brother to me and guided me throughout. We worked on the scenes in different ways. I really had a blast," says Veer.

VIDEO: Veer recalls his first day at the Sky Force shoot

Sky Force sees Veer being paired opposite his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan, who plays his wife.

Speaking about their equation during the shoot, Veer says, "Sara was very sweet and helpful. She has a lot of experience in the industry already, so she did help me a lot. I'm very grateful. Thank you Sara."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Veer Pahariya, Director Sandeep Kewlani and Akshay Kumar and Dinesh Vijan.

Maddock's Dinesh Vijan, who delivered one of the biggest hits last year with Stree 2, speaks about the alleged creative slump in the Hindi film industry and the rising popularity of South films.

"Maybe we don't speak a lot about ourselves but the fact is we have had five huge films doing over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) business since the pandemic. Just Maddock Films, or Jio Films are not enough to run the industry. I have gone to the South, they have been very, very encouraging. If we just start looking at it like an Indian film industry, maybe we can achieve more," he says.

VIDEO: Dinesh Vijan On The Box Office Performance of Bollywood Movies...

Quizzed about the Maddock content slate for the next three years, Dinesh says, "Sky Force is our first with Akshay sir, hopefully many, many more in the future."

When the producer is asked if Akshay will now be a part of the third instalment of Stree, Dnesh calls him 'Thanos' of the supernatural universe.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sandeep Kewlani, Jio Studios' Jyoti Deshpande, Veer Pahariya, Akshay Kumar, Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik and Abhishek Anil Kapur.

"Of course! You didn't see the last shot (in Stree 2)? He is our Thanos," Dinesh says with a smile.

Sky Force will release in theatres on January 24 ahead of Republic Day.