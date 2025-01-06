New Year, New Looks, Bollywood Style

New year, new ideas, new feelings.
Sukanya Verma lists some bold new looks inspired by Bollywood's beautiful fashionistas that you can use to start the New Year.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara's green revolution in a ruffled off-shoulder, high-slit silk gown is a welcome break from the usual troika of black, white and red. And no less powerful.
Kiara Advani
When power and passion go hand in hand, Kiara demonstrates in a perfectly tailored personification of these ideals.
Katrina Kaif
Kat's classic flower power shows off its edge in a stylish kimono sleeved silhouette.
Ananya Pandey
The Call Me Bae star has it all in CTRL and every reason to look at life in rose printed tops and sexy leather minis.
Taapsee Pannu
Is it a waistcoat? Is that a dupatta? Are those pants? Taapsee puts it all together and more to score tons of brownie points for her east-west fusion.
Rasha Thadani
Raveena Tandon's darling daughter hopes to stand out in a crowd of starry-eyed dreamers in her uber comfy pocket cargo jeans.
Priyanka Chopra
Channel PC's sexy school marm vibe in tie and tweed.
Janhvi Kapoor
Jahnvi proves saris are a go-to-staple for the young and restless in her spring meets pastel meets ombre mix.
Alia Bhatt
We'll take Alia's fresh-as-a-daisy avatar in a flowy floral sari paired with a pearls choker and dewy makeup over Bollywood's glitz and gloss overkill any day.
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya's soft white, rose-inspired silky gown is just the kind of serene note you want to begin your 2025 on.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com