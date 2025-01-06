New Year, New Looks, Bollywood Style

New year, new ideas, new feelings.

Sukanya Verma lists some bold new looks inspired by Bollywood's beautiful fashionistas that you can use to start the New Year.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's green revolution in a ruffled off-shoulder, high-slit silk gown is a welcome break from the usual troika of black, white and red. And no less powerful.

Kiara Advani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

When power and passion go hand in hand, Kiara demonstrates in a perfectly tailored personification of these ideals.

Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Kat's classic flower power shows off its edge in a stylish kimono sleeved silhouette.

Ananya Pandey

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

The Call Me Bae star has it all in CTRL and every reason to look at life in rose printed tops and sexy leather minis.

Taapsee Pannu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Is it a waistcoat? Is that a dupatta? Are those pants? Taapsee puts it all together and more to score tons of brownie points for her east-west fusion.

Rasha Thadani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Raveena Tandon's darling daughter hopes to stand out in a crowd of starry-eyed dreamers in her uber comfy pocket cargo jeans.

Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Channel PC's sexy school marm vibe in tie and tweed.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Jahnvi proves saris are a go-to-staple for the young and restless in her spring meets pastel meets ombre mix.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

We'll take Alia's fresh-as-a-daisy avatar in a flowy floral sari paired with a pearls choker and dewy makeup over Bollywood's glitz and gloss overkill any day.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya's soft white, rose-inspired silky gown is just the kind of serene note you want to begin your 2025 on.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com