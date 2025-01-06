Golden Globes: Adam Brody-Leighton Meester's Night Out

The 82nd Golden Globes is underway at Beverly Hills, California, and the Hollywood brigade is looking super glam on the red carpet.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Nobody Wants This actor Adam Brody steps out with his wife of 10 years, Gossip Girls actor Leighton Meester.

Adam has been nominated for the Netflix Web series that has become hugely popular.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Emma Stone debuts her new pixie cut on the red carpet.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Zendaya got everyone curious about the huge diamond ring on her ring finger, sparking speculation whether she is engaged to Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, after dating for four years.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

With her eight-year divorce battle finally behind her, Angelina Jolie steps out with her Plus One for the awards night, her eldest daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Pamela Anderson basks in the spotlight after earning her first ever Golden Globe nomination for her work in the film, The Last Showgirl.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Miley Cyrus, looking hot in a plunging Celine gown, has been nominated for Best Original Song for The Last Showgirl’s Beautiful That Way.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Jodie Foster wins her fifth Golden Globe award, this time for her performance in the fourth season of the gritty series, True Detective.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Demi Moore, 62, looking stunning in a metallic silk gown, has been nominated for her role in The Substance.

Unlike the other stars on the red carpet, Demi chose to walk to the venue from her hotel instead of arriving by car.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Ariana Grande gave a nod to her Wicked character, for which she won a nomination, by wearing a pale yellow empire waist column gown with a beaded bodice from the 1966 collection by Hubert de Givenchy.

'It’s yellow because follow the yellow brick road. And it’s one of Glinda’s favorite colours,' she told Variety.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Kate Hudson makes heads turn as she walks the red carpet at the globes.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Say hello to Jackie and Adam Sandler!

Adam has been nominated for his stand-up show, Love You.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Zoe Saldana has been nominated for the first time for her role in Emilia Perez, and she wins!

The 46-year-old actor chose to celebrate the occasion in a dark brown strapless sequin Saint Laurent gown.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Daniel Craig gets into a tux for the Globes, as he's been nominated for his lead role in Queer.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Elle Fanning wears a nude Balmain ball gown with a leopard print bodice.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Elle's sister Dakota Fanning, meanwhile, prefers a bold red outfit with matching lips.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Amy Adams looks gorgeous at the Globes, and reportedly got a thumbs up from her 14-year-old daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo.

The 50-year-old actor has been nominated in the Best Actor category for her work in Nightbitch.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Adrien Brody escorts his fashion designer girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

Adrien has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his film, The Brutalist.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Kerry Washington picks a hot pink shade from Balenciaga‘s spring 2025 collection for her role as presenter at the Globes.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Cate Blanchett goes for gold at the Globes, probably expecting the award itself for her performance in Disclaimer. The psychological thriller is on our must watch list.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/ Reuters

Mindy Kaling adds some serious bling to the red carpet, as she steps out in a strapless gold gown encrusted with silver stones by Ashi Studio.