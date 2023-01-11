What's Keeping Urvashi Alive

Stars love travelling, and the New Year sees them make beautiful pictures around the globe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela promotes Waltair Veerayya in Hyderabad. Urvi has done a special song Boss Party in the film, which has become very popular.

'Love keeps us alive. Thanks a million Hyderabad for enormous love', Urvi tells us.

The action comedy is directed by K S Ravindra and stars Chiranjeevi as Waltair Veerayya along with Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.

Waltair Veerayya releases on Friday, January 13.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa is still enjoying the stunning parks of London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'When nature decided to use its own black and white filter,' Sonakshi Sinha informs us all the way from Finland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwali/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala takes a dip in the sea off Morjim beach and puns, 'Finally a good dose of Vitamin Sea!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta walks the streets of Amsterdam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur dances in Abu Dhabi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas meets up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Kerala and writes, 'Time spent "Cool". Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen -- cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person.

'We had great conversations and there was this typical ease in which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have had this opportunity; a great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul enjoys the snow in Kashmir.