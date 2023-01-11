What's Keeping Urvashi Alive

Stars love travelling, and the New Year sees them make beautiful pictures around the globe.
Urvashi Rautela promotes Waltair Veerayya in Hyderabad. Urvi has done a special song Boss Party in the film, which has become very popular.
'Love keeps us alive. Thanks a million Hyderabad for enormous love', Urvi tells us.
The action comedy is directed by K S Ravindra and stars Chiranjeevi as Waltair Veerayya along with Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.
Waltair Veerayya releases on Friday, January 13.
Patralekhaa is still enjoying the stunning parks of London.
'When nature decided to use its own black and white filter,' Sonakshi Sinha informs us all the way from Finland.
Have you seen her Finland photo album?
Shefali Jariwala takes a dip in the sea off Morjim beach and puns, 'Finally a good dose of Vitamin Sea!'
Sayani Gupta walks the streets of Amsterdam.
Avneet Kaur dances in Abu Dhabi.
Tovino Thomas meets up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Kerala and writes, 'Time spent "Cool". Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen -- cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person.
'We had great conversations and there was this typical ease in which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have had this opportunity; a great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey.'
Manav Kaul enjoys the snow in Kashmir.