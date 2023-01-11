News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Keeping Urvashi Alive

What's Keeping Urvashi Alive

By Rediff Movies
January 11, 2023 14:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stars love travelling, and the New Year sees them make beautiful pictures around the globe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela promotes Waltair Veerayya in Hyderabad. Urvi has done a special song Boss Party in the film, which has become very popular.

'Love keeps us alive. Thanks a million Hyderabad for enormous love', Urvi tells us.

The action comedy is directed by K S Ravindra and stars Chiranjeevi as Waltair Veerayya along with Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa.

Waltair Veerayya releases on Friday, January 13.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa is still enjoying the stunning parks of London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'When nature decided to use its own black and white filter,' Sonakshi Sinha informs us all the way from Finland.

Have you seen her Finland photo album?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwali/Instagram

Shefali Jariwala takes a dip in the sea off Morjim beach and puns, 'Finally a good dose of Vitamin Sea!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta walks the streets of Amsterdam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur dances in Abu Dhabi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas meets up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Kerala and writes, 'Time spent "Cool". Had a great experience spending time with Captain Cool. That very persona we have seen onscreen -- cool, composed and spontaneous brilliance is the man himself in person.

'We had great conversations and there was this typical ease in which he would say the most thoughtful things. I feel truly fortunate to have had this opportunity; a great role model for all. Wishing more glitter to your illustrious journey.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manav Kaul/Instagram

Manav Kaul enjoys the snow in Kashmir.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Pathaan Trailer: BOOM...BOOM...ACTION!
Pathaan Trailer: BOOM...BOOM...ACTION!
10 TERRIFIC Ensemble Movies
10 TERRIFIC Ensemble Movies
Why There's So Much Global Love For RRR
Why There's So Much Global Love For RRR
Delhi court denies bail to Air India peeing accused
Delhi court denies bail to Air India peeing accused
Maxwell likely to be on flight for ODIs in India
Maxwell likely to be on flight for ODIs in India
Stalin blames Palaniswami for enforcing NEET in TN
Stalin blames Palaniswami for enforcing NEET in TN
Auto Expo 2023: Electric vehicles steal the limelight
Auto Expo 2023: Electric vehicles steal the limelight

More like this

Keerthy's Thailand Diaries

Keerthy's Thailand Diaries

What Gift Did Farhan Get From Dad?

What Gift Did Farhan Get From Dad?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances