Pathaan Trailer: BOOM...BOOM...ACTION!

Does Pathaan have a story wonders Namrata Thakker.

When the Pathaan teaser came out in November, I was highly impressed with the sleek action sequences and Shah Rukh Khan's rugged action avatar.

Now that the full trailer is out, I am not sure what to expect.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is an out-an-out action thriller but almost without an engaging story. And that seems to be the biggest let down.

The trailer starts off with a bang as John Abraham, who plays the baddie, takes centrestage, instead of Shah Rukh.

JA looks fit and fabulous and nails his part with a lot of swag.

We see Shah Rukh getting into action mode and it's exciting, no doubt.

The heavy-duty dialogues through a voiceover adds that extra oomph factor, as Shah Rukh fights off the bad guys.

Deepika Padukone joins him and we see her engaging in some cool action sequences.

The first half of the trailer gives a peek into the lead characters and then it's just BOOM...BOOM...ACTION all the way.

Story wise, Pathaan revolves around a spy who is called back for a mission when a deadly organisation called Outfit X plans to carry out an attack on India.

John is part of Outfit X, and he's ready to bomb India.

Pathaan (SRK) is tasked to stop him.

Deepika plays a spy as well and joins Pathaan in his mission.

That's pretty much it.

It's disappointing because you would expect Shah Rukh to do a film high on content as he returns to the big screen after five long years.

Action seems to be the USP of Pathaan.

A few of the scenes will remind you of War, Bang Bang and Mission Impossible.

Director Siddharth Anand, who is known for high-octane action films, should have raised the bar, but he seems to have stuck to his routine.

A scene involving helicopters looks very amateurish. Some of the special effects just don't work, making the action stunts look mediocre at best.

Shah Rukh makes an impression, as always, and if Pathaan gets cash registers ringing, it will be only be because of him.

But without a solid story, it's hard to say how far Pathaan will go.