Bhumi's Year So Far...

The New Year has begun, but the stars are in no mood to return home. Instead, they continue to make beautiful holiday pictures.
Bhumi Pednekar shows us how her year has been so far, and we can't look away! Oh, she's in Tulum, Mexico.
Sophie Choudry shares a throwback pic from the Maldives and writes, 'Here's lookin at you 2023. A year of music, fitness, hotness, peace of mind and new adventures!'
Patralekhaa, who is holidaying with Rajkummar Rao in London, says, 'One thing that I miss the most in Mumbai is a park.'
Laxmi Raai promises to be 'unstoppable in 2023'.
Gul Panag, who celebrated her 44th birthday on January 3, shows us just how pretty Bhutan is.
The highlight of her trip, Gul shares, with this picture of her son Nihal, is: 'We had planned to go to Taktsang or Tigers's Nest on our last day in Bhutan to coincide with my birthday. It turned out to be the highlight of our trip!'
Manoj Bajpayee takes a quick break from work to holiday with his wife Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla.