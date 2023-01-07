News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bhumi's Year So Far...

Bhumi's Year So Far...

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 07, 2023 10:54 IST
The New Year has begun, but the stars are in no mood to return home. Instead, they continue to make beautiful holiday pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar shows us how her year has been so far, and we can't look away! Oh, she's in Tulum, Mexico.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry shares a throwback pic from the Maldives and writes, 'Here's lookin at you 2023. A year of music, fitness, hotness, peace of mind and new adventures!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa, who is holidaying with Rajkummar Rao in London, says, 'One thing that I miss the most in Mumbai is a park.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Laxmi Raai promises to be 'unstoppable in 2023'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag, who celebrated her 44th birthday on January 3, shows us just how pretty Bhutan is.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

The highlight of her trip, Gul shares, with this picture of her son Nihal, is: 'We had planned to go to Taktsang or Tigers's Nest on our last day in Bhutan to coincide with my birthday. It turned out to be the highlight of our trip!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee takes a quick break from work to holiday with his wife Shabana and daughter Ava Nayla.

REDIFF MOVIES
