What Gift Did Farhan Get From Dad?

Javed Akhtar picked his son Farhan Akhtar's birthday on January 9 to release his coffee table book, Jadunama.

A compilation of extracts from Akhtar's public speeches, interviews and quotes, Jadunama gets its title from Javedsaab's nickname.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures glimpses from the event:

Javed Akhtar and Gulzar, two of the finest lyricists in Hindi cinema.

Javedsaab with his children Zoya and Farhan Akhtar.

Shabana Azmi joins in.

Shibani Dandekar stands next to her father-in-law, joined by Ashutosh Gowariker, Farah Khan, who shares a birthday with her first cousin Farhan Akhtar, Tabu and Urmila Matondkar.

Farah and Tabu have been friends for over 30 years.

Farhan and Zoya take a picture with mum Honey Irani, Mukta and Subhash Ghai.

Javedsaab signs Urmila's book.

Anu Malik's daughter Anmol Malik gets her autographed copy.