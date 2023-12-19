Why Munawar Wants To Quit Bigg Boss

With Ayesha Khan's arrival in the Bigg Boss 17 house, things are not going smooth for Munawar Faruqui. He is upset and expressed his wish to quit the show.

Colors TV shared a promo in which Ayesha can be seen refusing to shake hands with Faruqui and instead, asking him: "Aap mujhse yeh bolkar aaye the ki aapka break up ho chuka hai?"

"Show mein aane ke baad agar main dekh rahi hu ki aapka break up nahi hua hai aur aap itne loudly apne girlfriend ke baare mein baat kar rahe hain. You are saying ki jis duration mein aap mujhse baat kar rahe the, there was no contact between you and her?" she asked.

He replied: "Nahi, maine aapse sorry bola ki maine aapse jhooth bola."

"Uske baad bhi aapne jhooth bolna continue kiya, vo to aapne bataya hi nahi...bhul gaye batana."

Munawar can be seen crying on the show after this conversation, where she blames him for cheating on her.

"Ab woh bol rahi hai tum apni ex-girlfriend se baat kar raha tha...bataya nahi... maine usko bataya tha...", he explains to the contestants.

"Main fake nahi hoo, but nahi ho raha hai, yaar. If they open the door, I will walk out."

Recently, Salman Khan criticised Munawar, saying, "Munawar ko apne fans ko ek alag hi game dikhana hai jo bhale hi kitna bhi boring ho. Fans ko boring cheezein achi lagti hai ya interesting cheezein?"

Munawar replies, "Interesting cheezen."

Later, Salman asks him, "Thandi cheez aapko kaisi lagti hai?"

When Munawar says he doesn't like cold things, Salman says, "So, for me, you are that cold thing inside the house."

Salman doesn't stop there and adds: "Aapko aisa lagta hai ki ek reality show jeetne ke baad, aapko iss show ki puri pakad hai. Yaar, agar samajh hai toh humko bhi samjha do bhai."

Bhai also slammed the comedian for opening up about his painful experiences in life: "Munawar, yeh wo wale music yaa dance reality show nahi hai jahan performance se pehle contestant ka dukh bhara part dikhaya jaata hai. Sach baat toh yeh hai Munawar, ki kal iss ghar se nikal bhi jaate hain toh iss ghar ki story par koi fark nahi padega."

Earlier, Ayesha had disclosed that she had a 'history' with Munawar Faruqui.

"Mera naam Ayesha Khan hai. Ek contestant hai Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him," she had said.

"Jaisa dikhaate hain, waise kahin se nahi hai. Show pe aap keh rahe hai aap committed hai, mujhse keh rahe the I love you, aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye, galtiyu ki maafi hoti hai gunahon kin nahi...jo unhone kiya hai vo gunah hai. Jab mein show mein jau, I want an apology."