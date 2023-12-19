News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Did Ananya-Aditya Go On A Movie Date?

Did Ananya-Aditya Go On A Movie Date?

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 19, 2023 16:18 IST
Film folk attended a special screening of Arjun Varain Singh's coming-of-age drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in Mumbai.

It will stream on Netflix from December 26.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan follows the lives of three best friends, played by Ananya Panday...

 

...Siddhant Chaturvedi and...

 

Adarsh Gourav.

 

Kalki Koechlin has an important part in the film too.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur cheers for the 'joy' in his life.

 

Shanaya Kapoor, one of Ananya's besties, provides support. Her other bestie, Suhana Khan, was also there.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala.

 

Dhairya Karwa starred in Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya and Siddhant.

 

Sunny Kaushal.

 

Gulshan Devaiah escorts Kalliroi Tziafeta.

 

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

