What's Ekta Kapoor Doing With Cyrus Broacha?

IMAGE: Ekta Kapoor has produced the comedy thriller.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Arunoday Singh leads the cast and is perhaps the best thing about the show.
IMAGE: Cast members Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Sukhmani Sadana catch up.
IMAGE: Saanand Verma returns in the show's second season.
IMAGE: Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.
IMAGE: Goldie, Sonali, Director Santosh Singh and Srishti Behl Arya.
IMAGE: Sanya Irani and Mohit Sehgal.
IMAGE: Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.
IMAGE: Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabbas.
IMAGE: Gautam Gulati.
IMAGE: Isn't Luv Sinha headed to Asanol to manage dad Shatrughan Sinha's Lok Sabha election campaign?
IMAGE: Aamir Ali.
IMAGE: Soundarya Sharma.
IMAGE: Amit Gaur.
IMAGE: Cyrus Broacha.
IMAGE: Shaad Randhawa.