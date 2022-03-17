News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Ekta Kapoor Doing With Cyrus Broacha?

By Rediff Movies
March 17, 2022 16:56 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of who turned up for a screening of the Web series Apharan 2: Sabka Katega Dobara.

 

IMAGE: Ekta Kapoor has produced the comedy thriller.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Arunoday Singh leads the cast and is perhaps the best thing about the show.

 

IMAGE: Cast members Nidhi Singh, Snehil Dixit Mehra, Sukhmani Sadana catch up.

 

IMAGE: Saanand Verma returns in the show's second season.

 

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

 

IMAGE: Goldie, Sonali, Director Santosh Singh and Srishti Behl Arya.

 

IMAGE: Sanya Irani and Mohit Sehgal.

 

IMAGE: Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

 

IMAGE: Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabbas.

 

IMAGE: Gautam Gulati.

 

IMAGE: Isn't Luv Sinha headed to Asanol to manage dad Shatrughan Sinha's Lok Sabha election campaign?

 

IMAGE: Aamir Ali.

 

IMAGE: Soundarya Sharma.

 

IMAGE: Amit Gaur.

 

IMAGE: Cyrus Broacha.

 

IMAGE: Shaad Randhawa.

 

 

 
