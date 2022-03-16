News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena Makes Her OTT Debut

Kareena Makes Her OTT Debut

By SUBHASH K JHA
March 16, 2022 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Sujoy Ghosh has wanted to work with Kareena Kapoor for the longest time, and it's finally happening.

Kareena has signed on the dotted line for Ghosh's Devotion, an adaptation of Keigo Huganshino's Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X.

The actress plays a divorced, single, mother, who murders her abusive ex-husband and is then helped by a sympathetic neighbour (to be played by Jaideep Ahlawat) to dispose off the body.

This Japanese thriller has a long history in Bollywood.

At one point in 2017, it was to be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was to play the lead while Sujoy Ghosh was to direct. But the project was aborted.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

'Devotion is probably the best love story I've ever read, and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus, I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay! What more can one ask for!' Ghosh says in a press note.

Kareena adds: 'I can't wait to begin work on this exciting project. It's one that has all the right ingredients... a great story, a visionary director and a super talented cast and crew, I'm really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It's the beginning of an electrifying journey and I can't wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
REVEALED! Why Akshay Does So Many Films
REVEALED! Why Akshay Does So Many Films
'Friends tell me I am like a 5 year old'
'Friends tell me I am like a 5 year old'
Brahmastra & RRR: What's Cooking, Alia?
Brahmastra & RRR: What's Cooking, Alia?
Jet fuel price hiked by over 18%, touch all-time high
Jet fuel price hiked by over 18%, touch all-time high
Pant will 'be better than Dhoni'
Pant will 'be better than Dhoni'
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
Moved out of Russia, Chennai to host Chess Olympiad
Moved out of Russia, Chennai to host Chess Olympiad

More like this

What To Watch On OTT This Week

What To Watch On OTT This Week

It's Ranveer vs Allu Arjun this Holi!

It's Ranveer vs Allu Arjun this Holi!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances