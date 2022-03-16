News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What is Tejasswi shooting for?

What is Tejasswi shooting for?

By Rediff Movies
March 16, 2022 17:10 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Tuesday.

 

IMAGE: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash dresses up in her Naagin 6 avatar for the special Holi episode of the new show Spy Bahu.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Co-star Adaa Khan joins Tejasswi.

 

IMAGE: Here's Urvashi Dholakia!

 

IMAGE: Before the shoot, Tejasswi took time off to promote boyfriend Karan Kunddra's song Kamle.

 

IMAGE: Kamle is Singer Akasa's recent single, and it also features Yasser Desai.

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor at the airport.

 

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi maintains Covid protocol at a time when many Mumbaikars don't wear a mask.

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde's mood doesn't seem affected by Radhe Shyam's failure.

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is always ready to pose for the paps.

 

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh takes a stroll.

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday waves at the photographers waiting outside a salon.

 

IMAGE: Ritiesh Deshmukh is ready for work.

 

 

 
