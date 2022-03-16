What is Tejasswi shooting for?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar sighted on Tuesday.
IMAGE: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash dresses up in her Naagin 6 avatar for the special Holi episode of the new show Spy Bahu.
All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Co-star Adaa Khan joins Tejasswi.
IMAGE: Here's Urvashi Dholakia!
IMAGE: Before the shoot, Tejasswi took time off to promote boyfriend Karan Kunddra's song Kamle.
IMAGE: Kamle is Singer Akasa's recent single, and it also features Yasser Desai.
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor at the airport.
IMAGE: Huma Qureshi maintains Covid protocol at a time when many Mumbaikars don't wear a mask.
IMAGE: Pooja Hegde's mood doesn't seem affected by Radhe Shyam's failure.
IMAGE: Mouni Roy is always ready to pose for the paps.
IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh takes a stroll.
IMAGE: Ananya Panday waves at the photographers waiting outside a salon.
IMAGE: Ritiesh Deshmukh is ready for work.