Shefali-Vidya watch Jalsa

A special screening of the thriller Jalsa was held for cast and crew, and their families.

Vidya Balan reunites with her Tumhari Sulu Director Suresh Triveni for this murder mystery.

The film will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 18.

IMAGE: Vidya Balan plays a journalist named Maya in Jalsa.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: She is joined by another powerful performer Shefali Shah, who plays a cook named Rukhsana.

IMAGE: Shefali is escorted by husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah and sons Marya and Aryaman.

IMAGE: What a pleasure it will be to watch these ladies take on each other in the film!

IMAGE: The incomparable Rohini Hattangadi stars in Jalsa too.

IMAGE: Atul Kasbekar, who has produced Neerja and Looop Lapeta among other films, reportedly collaborates with Vidya on her next film, tentitively titled Lovers, co-starring Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D'Cruz.

IMAGE: Mona Singh with husband Shyam Rajagopalan.

IMAGE: Producer Bhushan Kumar.