THE FUNTASTIC FILM QUIZ

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly dose of our fun and filmi quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Maine Pyar Kiya B. Saajan C. Patthar Ke Phool A. Maine Pyar Kiya A. Love Aaj Kal B. Ghajini C. Golmaal Again B. Ghajini A. Fida B. Chalte Chalte C. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham C. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham A. Khoj B. Bol Radha Bol C. Saagar C. Saagar A. Itihaas B. Gundaraj C. Haqeeqat A. Itihaas A. Aag Hi Aag B. Khatron Ke Khiladi C. Jaan Hatheli Pe B. Khatron Ke Khiladi A. Lage Raho Munnabhai B. Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd C. Parineeta C. Parineeta A. Jism B. Aashiq Banaya Aapne C. Musafir A. Jism A. Indrajeet B. Aaj Ka Arjun C. Insaniyat A. Indrajeet A. Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke B. Yeh Hai Jalwa C. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya C. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com