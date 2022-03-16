News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » THE FUNTASTIC FILM QUIZ

THE FUNTASTIC FILM QUIZ

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 16, 2022 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly dose of our fun and filmi quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Maine Pyar Kiya
B. Saajan
C. Patthar Ke Phool
  A. Maine Pyar Kiya
 
A. Love Aaj Kal
B. Ghajini
C. Golmaal Again
  B. Ghajini
 
A. Fida
B. Chalte Chalte
C. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
  C. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
 
A. Khoj
B. Bol Radha Bol
C. Saagar
  C. Saagar
 
A. Itihaas
B. Gundaraj
C. Haqeeqat
  A. Itihaas
 
A. Aag Hi Aag
B. Khatron Ke Khiladi
C. Jaan Hatheli Pe
  B. Khatron Ke Khiladi
 
A. Lage Raho Munnabhai
B. Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd
C. Parineeta
  C. Parineeta
 
A. Jism
B. Aashiq Banaya Aapne
C. Musafir
  A. Jism
 
A. Indrajeet
B. Aaj Ka Arjun
C. Insaniyat
  A. Indrajeet
 
A. Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke
B. Yeh Hai Jalwa
C. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
  C. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'Friends tell me I am like a 5 year old'
'Friends tell me I am like a 5 year old'
REVEALED! Why Akshay Does So Many Films
REVEALED! Why Akshay Does So Many Films
How BLOCKBUSTER Music Was Made For Aamir
How BLOCKBUSTER Music Was Made For Aamir
Faltering top order a major concern for India women
Faltering top order a major concern for India women
Berrettini powers into fourth round at Indian Wells
Berrettini powers into fourth round at Indian Wells
Bhagat Singh's Advice For Bhagwant Mann
Bhagat Singh's Advice For Bhagwant Mann
Is Yuzi RR's new skipper?
Is Yuzi RR's new skipper?

More like this

'I am not the screen symbol of hope'

'I am not the screen symbol of hope'

Buddhist Who May Bring Home The Oscar

Buddhist Who May Bring Home The Oscar

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances