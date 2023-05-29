What Was Kareena Doing At Monaco F1?

Immediately after returning from Goa, where she was shooting for her new film The Crew, Kareena Kapoor headed to the Monaco Grand Prix 2023.

Kareena recapped her day with pictures on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The actor looks comfortable in a beige and brown sleeveless top, paired with matching pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/ Instagram

Kareena preferred to watch F1 rather than join her colleagues at Abu Dhabi for the IIFA weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/ Instagram

Bebo with F1 driver Valtteri Bottas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/ Instagram

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is endorsing Puma along with Kareena, joins her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/ Instagram

Taking in the view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/ Instagram

Kareena changes into black sportswear by Puma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/ Instagram

Making a fashion statement, always.