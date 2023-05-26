This Week On OTT: Arnold Is Back!

Arnie's back, Varun shape shifts while others fight the good fight on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch on streaming platforms this weekend.

Fubar

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, baby! And this time for small screen. Here's the deal: A not-quite-retired spy learns his daughter is in the same business as him while getting back for that one last job.

Boo

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Hiccups, horror, haunted homes come together for chills and thrills in Rakul Preet's latest, streaming free, on Jio Cinema.

Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee aces as a dedicated lawyer taking on a powerful godman for the rape of a minor in Apoorv Singh Karki's courtroom drama.

Bhediya

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

A good dose of comedy and action flavours Varun Dhawan's werewolf adventure, which has a few surprises up its sleeve as well as something pertinent to say about the environment.

Bheed

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Anubhav Sinha asks some tough questions while taking at long, hard look at the plight of migrants at the peak of pandemic in the Rajkummar Rao-Pankaj Kapur-Bhumi Pednekar starrer.

Platonic

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne play best friends hilariously reconnecting in the middle of a midlife crisis.

American Born Chinese

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Gene Leun Yang's graphic novel takes the form of an eight-part series blending high school woes and Chinese mythology action blessed by the presence of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh.

Women Talking

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Sarah Polley's heavy, hard-hitting creation adapts Miriam Toews's 2018 novel of the same name focusing on the women of a isolated religious community grappling with abuse and faith.

Missing

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A tech-savvy teen takes on the responsibility of finding her missing mom after she goes incommunicado while holidaying with her boyfriend in Colombia in this promising thriller.

Blood & Gold

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Set towards the end of World War II, the black comedy captures the adventures of a German deserter and local farm girl outracing the Nazis in their search for hidden treasure.

Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

The super talented Fahadh Faasil plays a middle-class man from Mumbai visiting his native town in Kerala and the series of feel-good adventures to follow his return trip.

Mother's Day

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Polish (with subtitles)

It's a bloody mayhem when a former special agent takes on ruthless gangsters to rescue her abducted son.

Thugs

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Falsely framed for a murder and put behind bars, a young man resolves to prison break with a band of inmates in tow.