Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi Goes Sailing

Janhvi Goes Sailing

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 26, 2023 13:29 IST
Salman-Abhishek get ready for IIFA... Diana says goodbye to Cannes... Ali Fazal gets together with Gerald Butler...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is lost in thought as she goes sailing.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan is among the first stars to reach Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards this weekend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan and Boman Irani have also arrived in Abu Dhabi.

Sharing a picture, Farah writes, 'The gang is back!!! Just love these 2.. n if u think my ensemble is weird its bcoz i was literally taken mid sleep frm my room for this Happy new Year reunion! @boman_irani @bachchan this was the best.. tho 1 of u talks toooo much.'

Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly give the event a miss, due to their daughter Aaradhya being in school.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Like Mithila Palkar's red look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta attends the 'She Shines' panel at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty says goodbye to Cannes: 'My last day on the French Riviera, in @albertaferretti Au revoir Cannes... until we meet again.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias feels, 'Maybe, I'm in a museum in my head.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Ali Fazal shares a picture with Gerald Butler and their Kandahar Writer-Director Ric Roman Waugh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan celebrates husband Kunal Kemmu's 40th birthday in the Maldives and writes, 'Every day is a sun-day here.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh looks unrecognisable in a beggar's get-up and writes, 'Smoking is Injurious to health. That's why I don't smoke.'

REDIFF MOVIES
