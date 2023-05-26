Janhvi Goes Sailing

Salman-Abhishek get ready for IIFA... Diana says goodbye to Cannes... Ali Fazal gets together with Gerald Butler...
Janhvi Kapoor is lost in thought as she goes sailing.
Salman Khan is among the first stars to reach Abu Dhabi for the IIFA awards this weekend.
Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan and Boman Irani have also arrived in Abu Dhabi.
Sharing a picture, Farah writes, 'The gang is back!!! Just love these 2.. n if u think my ensemble is weird its bcoz i was literally taken mid sleep frm my room for this Happy new Year reunion! @boman_irani @bachchan this was the best.. tho 1 of u talks toooo much.'
Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reportedly give the event a miss, due to their daughter Aaradhya being in school.
Like Mithila Palkar's red look?
Esha Gupta attends the 'She Shines' panel at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes.
Diana Penty says goodbye to Cannes: 'My last day on the French Riviera, in @albertaferretti Au revoir Cannes... until we meet again.'
Sarah Jane Dias feels, 'Maybe, I'm in a museum in my head.'
Ali Fazal shares a picture with Gerald Butler and their Kandahar Writer-Director Ric Roman Waugh.
Soha Ali Khan celebrates husband Kunal Kemmu's 40th birthday in the Maldives and writes, 'Every day is a sun-day here.'
Neil Nitin Mukesh looks unrecognisable in a beggar's get-up and writes, 'Smoking is Injurious to health. That's why I don't smoke.'