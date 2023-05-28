Monaco GP: Verstappen overcomes rain to seal victory

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix. Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Double world champion Max Verstappen led a soggy Monaco Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to stretch his Formula One lead to 39 points and earn Red Bull a sixth win in as many races this season.

In a race livened up by the rain after a processional 51 laps in dry conditions, Spaniard Fernando Alonso finished second for Aston Martin but a massive 27.9 seconds behind at the chequered flag.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon completed the podium in third place for Renault-owned Alpine with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton fourth and taking a bonus point for fastest lap.

The win was Verstappen's fourth of the season, second in Monaco and 39th of his career. Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, his closest title rival, started in last position after a qualifying crash and finished two laps down in 16th.