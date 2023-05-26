What Are Kareena-Kriti Doing Together?

Kapoor and Sanon feature in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, a film on women in the airline business.

Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, who will co-star in the film The Crew, were all smiles as they were snapped together at Mumbai airport as they flew in from Goa.

The film, produced by Rhea Kapoor, revolves around women in the airline industry.

Sara Ali Khan looks tired, as she lands at Mumbai at 3 am after a delayed flight. Sara has been promoting Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which releases in theatres next week, across India.

Yogita Bihani, who has become a star of sorts after her turn in The Kerala Story, poses for a picture.

Babil Khan is traveling with mum Sutapa Sikdar.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar