What Was Deepika Wearing At FIFA?!

Deepika Padukone is having fashion trouble.

After her saffron bikini in Pathaan courted controversy in India, she found herself in a bigger fashion pickle on the global arena.

Just what was Deepika wearing at the FIFA World Cup?!

IMAGE: Former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas with Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Deepika made history as the first Indian to unveil the prestigious trophy before the final, but her Louis Vuitton outfit didn't go down well with Netizens.

She wore a white shirt, a black skirt and a brown overcoat, which looked like plastic (!), and it certainly didn't give her the edge she deserved.

IMAGE: Iker Casillas with Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

While Deepika's bright smile tried to make up for it, it's really time to return the Louis Vuitton 'plastic bag' and come back home to Manish Malhotra!

