News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Was Deepika Wearing At FIFA?!

What Was Deepika Wearing At FIFA?!

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 19, 2022 14:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepika Padukone is having fashion trouble.

After her saffron bikini in Pathaan courted controversy in India, she found herself in a bigger fashion pickle on the global arena.

Just what was Deepika wearing at the FIFA World Cup?!

 

IMAGE: Former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas with Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Deepika made history as the first Indian to unveil the prestigious trophy before the final, but her Louis Vuitton outfit didn't go down well with Netizens.

She wore a white shirt, a black skirt and a brown overcoat, which looked like plastic (!), and it certainly didn't give her the edge she deserved.

 

IMAGE: Iker Casillas with Deepika Padukone. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

While Deepika's bright smile tried to make up for it, it's really time to return the Louis Vuitton 'plastic bag' and come back home to Manish Malhotra!

Do you like Deepika's FIFA look? VOTE!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepika's So So Close To World Cup!
Deepika's So So Close To World Cup!
Deepika, Kiara's WOW Fashion Moments
Deepika, Kiara's WOW Fashion Moments
Cannes: Deepika's BEST Look? VOTE!
Cannes: Deepika's BEST Look? VOTE!
The Strange Case Of Abdu Rozik
The Strange Case Of Abdu Rozik
Row over Savarkar's portrait in K'taka assembly
Row over Savarkar's portrait in K'taka assembly
Pak Taliban militants kill 2 policemen, take hostages
Pak Taliban militants kill 2 policemen, take hostages
Did You Know Yogi Was A Football Fan?
Did You Know Yogi Was A Football Fan?

More like this

Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win

Mrs Messi And Sons Celebrate Leo's Win

Deepika Is Louis Vuitton's Newest Star

Deepika Is Louis Vuitton's Newest Star

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances