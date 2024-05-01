News
Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex video row

Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex video row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 01, 2024 18:01 IST
Hassan MP and Lok Sabha election candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janaat Dal Secular alliance Prajwal Revanna, who is facing an inquiry over the alleged sexual abuse of several women, said the truth will prevail.

IMAGE: BJP-JDS alliance candidate Prajwal Revanna. Photograph: @iPrajwalRevanna/X

The MP, who left the country as soon as the election to his constituency ended, has also sought seven days' time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Karnataka government to inquire into the huge cache of about 3,000 explicit videos and photos allegedly pertaining to him, which have gone viral on social media.

"As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon," Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister and JD-S patriarch H D Deve Gowda, said in a Facebook post.

 

A case has been registered against MLA and former minister H D Revanna and his son Prajwal at Holenarasipura on a complaint lodged by their former cook and relative for allegedly sexually harassing her. She also alleged that Prajwal made video calls to her daughter and spoke in an objectionable manner, which forced her to block him.

The MP who is seeking re-election from Hassan on a JD-S ticket, shared a letter by his lawyer Arun G to the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the SIT, in which he has sought seven days' time to appear before the official because he is abroad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
