News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Should Deepika Wear At The BAFTAs?

What Should Deepika Wear At The BAFTAs?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
February 15, 2024 09:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Last year, Deepika Padukone made her debut at the Oscars as a presenter and wowed everyone with her elegant style choice.

Now, she's all set to present at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday, alongside David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Cate Blanchett and many more.

While we are sure Dips will make a style statement at the red carpet, Namrata Thakker presents some looks we think she should definitely consider for the starry event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

If Deepika wants to raise the temperature at the red carpet, she should wear a form-fitting gown in velvet and finish off her look with minimal makeup and a sexy hairdo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Or she can channel her fiery personality and opt for a red outfit, with matching shoes and statement red lips.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

We would love it if Deepika flaunts her desi avatar at the BAFTAs by draping six yards of elegance along with some dramatic eye-makeup.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Something ethnic in black and gold with heavy embroidery would look just as stunning.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

How about Deepika slaying a well-fitted billowy floral gown with a deep neckline? She sure knows how to make florals look uber stylish.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

If there's a particular look that the actress can never go wrong with, it's a black body-con, floor-length gown with exquisite diamond jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Leather outfits are never easy to pull off but if Dippy wears one, she'll own it like a queen!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

A mermaid style gown in a bold, bright colour with eye-grabbing structured sleeves would grab everyone's attention for all the right reasons.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

A heavily embellished pantsuit with a floor-sweeping cape is the perfect blend of Indian craftsmanship with Western style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

For a change, wouldn't it be nice to see the gorgeous lady promote androgynous style on the red carpet? Ms Padukone would kill it in an oversized power-suit with a sleek hairdo.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepika's 10 BEST International Looks
Deepika's 10 BEST International Looks
10 Best Moments From The Oscars
10 Best Moments From The Oscars
Deepika, Kiara's WOW Fashion Moments
Deepika, Kiara's WOW Fashion Moments
Disha's Dhamaka
Disha's Dhamaka
Dravid to remain India's coach till T20 World Cup
Dravid to remain India's coach till T20 World Cup
PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps
PIX: Sarfaraz, Jurel Get Test Caps
Asif Ali Zardari tipped to become Pakistan president
Asif Ali Zardari tipped to become Pakistan president

More like this

Cannes: Deepika's BEST Look? VOTE!

Cannes: Deepika's BEST Look? VOTE!

Deepika's Wine Look For Oscars Party

Deepika's Wine Look For Oscars Party

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances