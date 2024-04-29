IMAGE: Polling officers and porters take a break during their arduous journey to reach a remotely located polling station in Shillong. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The stunning Kalapathar beach.

He Carved A Road Across A Mountain...

Location: Gaya

...But his family is struggling to survive.

When Dashrath Manjhi's wife died because she could not get access to quick medical care -- the people from his village, Gehlaur, had to cross a mountain to reach the nearest town where a doctor was available -- he decided to take on the mountain.

Over the next 22 years, with just a hammer and a chisel, he built a road across it that reduced the distance from 55 km to 15 km (information: Kind courtesy Wikipedia).

He became famous as the 'Mountain Man' and, in 2015, a movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui was made his life.

None of this, says his son Bhagirath, has changed the life of his family who barely manage to eke out a living even today.

All Videos: ANI

Uorfi Javed's Astonishing Dress

Location: Mumbai

A ramp was set at the tempo's door.

Uorfi Javed stepped out and climbed onto a pedestal, supported by a few people.

This is why she needed their help.

India's Toughest Polling Station

Location: Shillong

Imagine you are a polling officer.

Then imagine you are assigned to a station you can reach only by walking a tough route, though kuccha roads and up or down stone steps hewn into mountains, carrying everything you need, because there is no motorable road.

Yet, citizens traverse though all this to cast their precious vote.

So you go too, to do your duty towards ensuring a free and fair poll.

Many such non-motorable polling stations -- 74 in fact -- exist in Meghalaya.

Of these, Nongriat in the East Khasi Hills is one the most challenging to reach.

This village, which is also known for its living root bridges, has around 140 voters.

The Stunning Kalapathar Beach

Location: Kalapathar Beach

Soft sand that is sometimes silver, sometimes white.

A sea that dances in shades of turquoise.

If you haven't seen the absolutely gorgeous Kalapathar Beach in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands yet, you are definitely missing one of the most beautiful sights India has to offer.

'Charlie Chaplin' And His Voter Awareness Campaign

Location: Srinagar

He's based in Srinagar.

He's known as 'Charlie Chaplin'.

And he wants you to vote!

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com