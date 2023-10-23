What Sara Seeks

Nushrratt enjoys a detox getaway... Kangana promotes Tejas in Gujarat... Sandeepa visits Kashmir after 30 years...
Sara Ali Khan quotes Rumi from Amsterdam, 'Sell your cleverness and buy bewilderment ...because all that you seek is already within you.'
Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently found herself in the middle of the Hamas attack in Israel, takes a detox getaway with Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak.
Kangana Ranaut is 'visiting the statue of unity'.
'Such a well deserved ode to this unsung national hero evoked the spirit of pride and nationalism in me and my entire team of upcoming film Tejas'.
Amala Paul enjoys the 'whispers of calm in a chaotic world'.
'Beaches are my happy place but mountains are my healing place...' says Sophie Choudry from Austria.
Surbhi Jyoti enjoys her stay in Goa and writes, 'Unwind days are happy days.'
Kashmera Shah is holidaying in Europe.
Sandeepa Dhar visits Kashmir after 30 years.