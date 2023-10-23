What Sara Seeks

Nushrratt enjoys a detox getaway... Kangana promotes Tejas in Gujarat... Sandeepa visits Kashmir after 30 years...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan quotes Rumi from Amsterdam, 'Sell your cleverness and buy bewilderment ...because all that you seek is already within you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently found herself in the middle of the Hamas attack in Israel, takes a detox getaway with Shivaleeka Oberoi Pathak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is 'visiting the statue of unity'.

'Such a well deserved ode to this unsung national hero evoked the spirit of pride and nationalism in me and my entire team of upcoming film Tejas'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul enjoys the 'whispers of calm in a chaotic world'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

'Beaches are my happy place but mountains are my healing place...' says Sophie Choudry from Austria.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti enjoys her stay in Goa and writes, 'Unwind days are happy days.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kashmera Shah /Instagram

Kashmera Shah is holidaying in Europe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

Sandeepa Dhar visits Kashmir after 30 years.