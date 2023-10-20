Spook Yourself On OTT This Halloween

Vampires, nuns, haunted homes... Sukanya Verma's recommendations of how you can spook yourself with everything you catch on OTT this week.

I Woke Up a Vampire

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Teenage is tough as it is, but what if you also turned into a vampire with special powers on your 13th birthday? A middle-schooler finds out in eight exciting episodes of the brand new Netflix series.

The Nun II

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

If The Nun didn't spook you enough, here comes its sequel when the murder of a priest in France becomes the subject of an investigation.

Mansion 24

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Halloween time horrors continue back home as well in Mansion 24, a six-part series revolving around a young journalist's search for her missing father.

Kaala Paani

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Kaala Paani is a futuristic television series, set in Andaman and Nicobar islands and weaves a survival yarn, as our review tells you, around 'corporate greed, the protection of indigenous tribes and life forms, the possible negative impact of uncontrolled tourism and, of course, while the trauma is still fresh in the minds of viewers, a killer epidemic, unleashed by an unknown bacteria.'

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Parody specialist musician Al Yankovic's life, all its highs and lows form the focus of the Daniel Radcliffe led biopic.

Once Upon a Studio

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

The beloved animated creations of Walt Disney pay a fond tribute to their boss as part of the studio's centenary celebration.

Kaddha Chitra

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

A writer's life, his muse and their blooming relationship until things start going downhill are explored in this mysterious thriller.

Doona

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A K-pop idol and college student get to know each other under the same roof in Bae Suzy's latest drama directed by the genius behind Crash Landing on You.

Maama Mascheendra

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A man's daddy issues and childhood trauma colour his relationship with his daughter in the Sudheer Babu starrer.

Bodies

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Si Spencer's graphic novel, Bodies is a time travel thriller where four detectives investigate the same murder from four different timelines in London.

Permanent Roommates Season 3

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh find more challenges to stir the peace of their cosy live-in setup in the third season of TVF's Permanent Roommates.

The Pigeon Tunnel

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Legendary spy novelist John le Carre's fascinating reality forms the gripping subject of Errol Morris' documentary.

The Other Zoey

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A school's soccer star suffering from amnesia mistakes a computer nerd running away from romance for his girlfriend in the rom-comish workings of The Other Zoey.