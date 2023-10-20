Meet The Contestants Of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The 11th season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to air from November 11 on Sony Entertainment Television.

The reality show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi and Farah Khan while Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani will host it.

Here's a look at the celebrity contestants who will dance their way into your screens!

Shiv Thakare

Everyone still remembers Shiv Thakare from his stint on Bigg Boss 16, after winning the Marathi version of it.

Aamir Ali

With films like Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai and television shows like Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki, FIR and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii behind him, Aamir gets ready to dance.

He's done it before though.

The actor had won Nach Baliye 3 when he was paired up with his then wife, Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Karuna Pandey

The Pushpa Impossible actor Karuna is also known for her roles in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Devanshi.

Not many know yet that dance is her hidden talent.

Tanishaa Mukerji

Bigg Boss 7 seemed to inject new life into Neil N Nikki actor Tanishaa, and seemed to proved that she can be known as something other than Tanuja's daughter or Kajol's little sister.

Her love story with Bigg Boss 7 housemate Armaan Kohli may not have worked out but she's got her dancing shoes on!

Adrija Sinha

Adrija won hearts in the Manoj Bajpayee courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai,

She has appeared in dance shows like Super Dancer 2 and Dance India Dance, and will dance again in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Sangeeta Phoghat

Wrestler Sangeeta trades akhada for the dance floor as she participates in Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa.

Coach Mahavir Singh Phogat's daughter, her elder sisters' lives Geeta and Babita were played out in the blockbuster Dangal.

Married to wrestler Bajrang Punia, she has won many accolades as a wrestler and now hopes to win yet another.

Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib is a popular TV actor, knows for shows like Sasural Simar Ka. Now, he gets ready for his first reality show.

He and his actor wife, Dipika Kakar, have just had a baby.

Anjali Anand

Anjali, known for her recent appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Khatron Ke Khiladi, joins Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi leaves behind her evil scheming in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and gets ready to dance.

She knows the drill since she was a part of Nach Baliye earlier.

Rajiv Thakur

Comedian and Punjabi actor Rajiv gets ready for a dance show.

Currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajiv has been doing comedy shows for years.