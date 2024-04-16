News
What Raashii Is Praying For

What Raashii Is Praying For

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 16, 2024 09:24 IST
Sanya is summer-ready... Nimrat dreams of Winter Wonderland...Disha is cruising...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna shows her fans the 'sweat and sparkle behind the #achacho song' from her new film Aranmanai 4, which releases on April 26.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Aranmanai 4 also stars the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii adds, 'Me and Tam were only praying for our stamina to not give up! But the beats were fire and that kept us going so we danced till we dropped! Thankyou to the team for making sure we stay hydrated and don't faint! Special thank you to @brinda_gopal Mam for being a pillar of support and giving us some amazing dance moves! Here's hoping you all like it.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kay by Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif treats her fans to her sweet smile.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra makes summer look good.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur shares a throwback picture from her time in the #WinterWonderland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's palat moment.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

A day in Kareena Kapoor's life.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan is wedding-ready.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Disha Parmar takes a cruise in Lakshadweep.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Dharam Deol captures his father Bobby Deol's New York state of mind.

