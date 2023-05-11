News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Priyanka's Dreams Are Made Of

What Priyanka's Dreams Are Made Of

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 11, 2023 11:59 IST
Raashi's summer vibe.... Disha, up-close... Amruta 'chills' in London...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'What dreams are made of...' writes Priyanka Chopra as she takes a walk in a park in New York with husband Nick Jonas. PeeCee's mother-in-law Denise Jonas captures the moment on camera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashi Khanna/Instagram

Raashi Khanna's 'summer feeling'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani gets serious.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan shares a picture from her first trip to Uttarakhand, where she shot for her debut film Kedarnath and writes. 'The first time I came to these places -- I had never faced a camera. Today I can't imagine my life without it.

'Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have. Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you. Jai Bholenath.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar shares her London diaries where it's cooler: 'Beta pehen lo... Me - Khushi se.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur walks 'straight to the pool from your room' in Phuket.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar's 'big hair, don't care' day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

What's on Prajakta Koli's mind?

