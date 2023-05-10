News
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Prabhas-Kriti Got Emotional

When Prabhas-Kriti Got Emotional

By AFSAR DAYATAR
May 10, 2023 12:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon at the Adipurush trailer launch. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Prabhas may be a man of few words, but he sure does know how to bring on the cheers.

At the trailer launch for his new film Adipurush, the movie star chanted 'Jai Shri Ram', which is also a big part of the film's background music, and was applauded for it.

He is, of course, playing Lord Ram in Om Raut's version of the Ramayana.

Leading lady Kriti Sanon did most of the talking, as she explained, "This is not just a film, it's much more than that."

Saif Ali Khan, who plays Ravan, was absent at the event.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com captures the emotions at the trailer launch.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon at the Adipurush trailer launch. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Kriti looked beautiful in a double-drape sari, 'featuring a mix off-white khadi sari with zardozi border and a vintage Kerala cotton sari with 24-carat gold Khadi block print' from the shelves of Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla.

"I'm very emotional today. I have attended many trailer launches, and stood on this stage many times, but today, I'm very emotional," Kriti says, and explains why here.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Sunny Singh, Om Raut, Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Devdatta Nage at the Adipurush trailer launch. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Om Raut takes to the stage and in an emotional speech, dedicates Adipurush to every actor who has brought the Ram Lila to life in villages and towns across India.

"Jab tak Bharat hai, tab tak hum Ram Lila vividh roop mein dekhenge," Raut declares.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

AFSAR DAYATAR
