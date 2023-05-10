Deepika Is Waiting For...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

It is a slow but steady process of recovery for Amitabh Bachchan, who had a painful mishap on March 5 while shooting for Project K.

It left him with broken ribs.

Now as the Big B awaits for the healing process to be completed, the shooting of Nag Ashwin's futuristic film -- co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone -- remains postponed.

A source from Hyderabad informs Subhash K Jha, "It is still not clear how long it would take Bachchansaab to resume normal shooting, and the director and producers (Vyjayanthi Movies) are in no hurry. They are putting no pressure on Bachchansaab to resume shooting. They will wait."

"But it is unlikely that Project K will make its January 2024 release date."

Prabhas and Deepika have re-allocated their Project K dates, but apparently assured the makers that they will rush back to resume shooting whenever Mr Bachchan is ready.