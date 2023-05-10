News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Deepika Is Waiting For...

Deepika Is Waiting For...

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 10, 2023 11:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

It is a slow but steady process of recovery for Amitabh Bachchan, who had a painful mishap on March 5 while shooting for Project K.

It left him with broken ribs.

Now as the Big B awaits for the healing process to be completed, the shooting of Nag Ashwin's futuristic film -- co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone -- remains postponed.

A source from Hyderabad informs Subhash K Jha, "It is still not clear how long it would take Bachchansaab to resume normal shooting, and the director and producers (Vyjayanthi Movies) are in no hurry. They are putting no pressure on Bachchansaab to resume shooting. They will wait."

"But it is unlikely that Project K will make its January 2024 release date."

 

Prabhas and Deepika have re-allocated their Project K dates, but apparently assured the makers that they will rush back to resume shooting whenever Mr Bachchan is ready.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Madhoo Quit Acting So Abruptly
Why Madhoo Quit Acting So Abruptly
Vidyut Jammwal's Toughest Job Is...
Vidyut Jammwal's Toughest Job Is...
Adipurush Trailer Works Except For...
Adipurush Trailer Works Except For...
Don't vote, don't criticise, says Narayana Murthy
Don't vote, don't criticise, says Narayana Murthy
KL Rahul on road to recovery after successful surgery
KL Rahul on road to recovery after successful surgery
RCB Went Fuski After Faf-Maxi Left
RCB Went Fuski After Faf-Maxi Left
SKY's fireworks take MI to IPL playoff contention
SKY's fireworks take MI to IPL playoff contention

More like this

Why Sai Pallavi Is One Of A Kind

Why Sai Pallavi Is One Of A Kind

10 Classic Tamil Films On OTT

10 Classic Tamil Films On OTT

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances