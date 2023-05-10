Why Daisy Shah Was The Last One To Board KKK 13

'I discuss things with Salman sir.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah is venturing into new territory.

The actress will be seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which marks her television debut.

As filming for the Rohit Shetty-fronted show will commence soon, Daisy says she is "really scared" of what's to come, but feels ready to overcome her fears.

"When I did share with my friends and mummy, they came up with just one question: 'Kar payegi? (Will you be able to do it?)'," Daisy tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

On her preparation for KKK 13

I am the last person to get on board, so don't ask me anything about my preparation because nothing is done yet. (Laughs)

On her favourite contestant from previous seasons

I haven't followed any season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. I have only seen a few episodes because my mum is a big fan of the show.

Advice from friends and family for the show

I did not share the news with anyone because I wasn't sure whether I was doing it or not.

There were lots of talks back and forth, and that's the reason why I was the last name to come on board.

When I did share with my friends and mummy, they came up with just one question: 'Kar payegi? (Will you be able to do it?)

And I said: I will try. One day at a time.

IMAGE: Daisy calls Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty the 'number one motivator'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

On mental preparation for the show

It is tough and definitely scares me. But that's what the show is entirely about: Overcoming your fears.

On the show's host and mentor Rohit Shetty

He is the number one motivator on the show.

As far as I know, all the stunts are planned under his guidelines.

I have known him since donkey's years. In fact, I have worked on his sets as an assistant choreographer.

He is the kind of person who tests the stunt firsthand and only then suggests it to other people.

Working under his guidance would be absolutely fun and a learning experience.

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Daisy in Jai Ho.

Did she talk to her BFF Salman Khan about the show?

I discuss things with Salman sir. We discuss projects that would require tweaking in scripts or can be improvised.

But this is a reality show. It is based on the situation you are been thrown into. There was literally nothing to discuss with him.

I can't discuss everything with him, right? I didn't tell him (about this show).

The thing is, if I take his name, there will be a problem and if I don't, there's still a problem. There is no way out.